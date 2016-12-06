Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced on Monday that he would resign after suffering a resounding defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform, leaving the euro zone's third-largest economy in political limbo.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella told Renzi to put his planned resignation on hold until parliament had approved the 2017 budget, which could be done as early as Friday.

The United States maintains an important relationship with Italy and the impact of a referendum over constitutional reform remains to be seen, the White House said on Monday.

Ratings agency Fitch said Italy referendum increases political uncertainty.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 12.

Italy's borrowing costs rose on Monday after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following a crushing referendum defeat, although expectations that a snap election would be averted helped contain the sell-off.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The head of the euro zone banking watchdog, the Single Resolution Board (SRB), said on Monday that Italian banking markets remained calm after the prime minister resigned and she saw no need for her agency's involvement.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA (*) Measures to allow state aid Monte dei Paschi are ready but will depend on political developments in coming days, sources familiar with the matter said. The Tuscan lender is looking at the idea of a precautionary recapitalisation which would avoid the triggering of European bail-in rules, one source added.

The take-up of a debt swap offer that is a crucial plank of the lender's rescue plan totalled a maximum of 1.029 billion euros ($1.11 billion), the bank said in a statement on Monday.

A 5 billion euro ($5.33 billion) rescue plan for Monte dei Paschi hung by a thread on Monday after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum and pledge to resign.

The banks working on backing the 5 billion euro cash call will take a decision on the operation in three to four days when the political situation is clearer, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Shares in the troubled lender closed down 4.2 percent on Monday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE, INTESA SANPAOLO , UBI BANCA, UNICREDIT

Expected to hold board meetings.

ENI

Russian oil firm Rosneft opened the books for a 600 billion rouble ($9.4 billion) bond sale on Monday to raise money for foreign projects, and said it was interested in an offshore concession in Egypt.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Board meeting to appoint new CEO.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

Former CEO of Monte dei Paschi Fabrizio Viola is set to be appointed the chief executive of both Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, several papers said.

EXOR

The holding company said Italy's bourse had approved the listing of Exor NV ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario and the latter will start trading on the MTA as of Dec. 12.

MODELLERIA BRAMBILLA

Starts bond conversion into ordinary shares, ends on Nov. 29, 2019.

PRADA

Prosecutors in Milan have asked a judge to drop a tax investigation involving Italian fashion house Prada's chief executive Miuccia Prada and her husband and co-CEO Patrizio Bertelli, sources told Reuters on Monday.

FASTWEB

News conference with CEO Alberto Calcagno (1030 GMT).

Fastweb agreed to purchase Tiscali's business branch for 45 million euros, to be paid in cash and services provided by Fastweb. Fastweb also agreed to lease Tiscali's 3.5 Ghz spectrum to deploy an innovative convergent network in major Italian cities, the two companies said in a joint statement.

MEDIACONTECH

Europa Investimenti Special Situations said it had launched a bid on a 21.1 percent stake in Italy's Mediacontech it does not yet own at 0.4734 euros per share, subject to any potential adjustments.

