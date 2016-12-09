Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy's president began talks with political leaders on Thursday to seek a way out of the political crisis caused by the resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Sergio Mattarella's first consultations were with the leaders of both houses of parliament, and neither commented afterwards. Meetings will expand to parliamentary parties on Friday and wrap up on Saturday evening.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italy's largest lender is set to announce next week the country's biggest bank share issue, worth up to 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion), in what would be a major test of confidence in Italy's wider banking system, sources said.

The bank agreed to sell its Polish assets for 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) on Thursday, improving its financial standing ahead of share issue at a time of political instability at home. It sold a remaining 7.3 percent stake in Pekao on the market through equity-linked instruments expiring in December 2019 and said later on Thursday it had completed the placement for a total aggregate value of around 500 million euros.

French asset manager Amundi plans to sell new shares totalling between 1.5 billion euros to 2 billion euros early next year to fund the acquisition of its Italian rival Pioneer from UniCredit, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. (*) The bank has completed the sale of a securitised loan portfolio worth 1.4 billion euros to Pimco, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Only a small part of the portfolio comprises doubtful loans, it said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The ECB will decide on Friday on whether to grant a request by Monte dei Paschi for an extension to Jan 20 of a deadline to complete its capital increase, several papers said. But chances are not great and the government is preparing a decree to save the bank with public funds, they said. La Repubblica said the decree, which will also contain measures on cooperative banks, would be approved by Monday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is expected to provide a consortium of Qatar and commodities trader Glencore with sizeable funds to help finance their purchase of a stake in Russian oil company Rosneft, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, intends to double its 4G coverage to 2,000 cities in the country by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said on Thursday.

SAIPEM

Gazprom's South Stream Transport B.V. and Allseas Group S.A. signed on Thursday in Amsterdam a contract to build the first line of the gas pipeline TurkStream. Saipem had been said to be in pole position to win the contract from Gazprom.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Main shareholder Vittorio Malacalza says 2017 will be the year when the bank is turned round, La Repubblica cited him as saying.

(*) ENAV

Rome prosecutors are conducting a probe into the traffic controller's $61 million investment in U.S. consortium Aireon LLC via holding company Enav North Atlantic, judicial sources said on Thursday. Enav said in a statement later it had always acted in total transparency and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations as regards the investment. It is cooperating with the prosecutors, it added.

