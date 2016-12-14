Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni won an initial vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after laying out a limited programme for his new government, which might only survive a few months.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Top shareholder Finivest said on Tuesday it had bought 27.66 million shares in the Italian broadcaster and had rights to buy another 14.0 million on Wednesday to reach 39.775 percent of the group's voting capital.

Vivendi, led by chairman and biggest shareholder Bollore, said on Tuesday it had raised its Mediaset stake to 12.3 percent.

French tycoon Vincent Bollore has raised the stakes in a battle with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset by saying Vivendi could buy up to a fifth of the Italian broadcaster, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid.

(*) The Berlusconi family will meet on Wednesday to discuss how to proceed and positions among Silvio Berlusconi's five children may diverge, la Repubblica reported.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The troubled Italian lender confirmed on Tuesday that the European Central Bank had rejected its request for more time to raise capital, a move that piles pressure on the Italian government to inject money into the bank.

Credit rating agency DBRS said on Tuesday it had lowered Monte dei Paschis senior long-term rating to B (low) from B (high).

(*) Italy's market regulator Consob is unlikely to give the bank an answer on Wednesday over its proposal to reopen its debt-to-equity swap offer, despite having received the additional information it had asked Monte dei Paschi to provide, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) Consob is set to meet over the issue on Wednesday afternoon and also on Thursday, Il Messaggero reported adding the regulator may give an answer as early as Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

The bank has raised the bar for other Italian lender by announcing a radical clean-up of its balance sheet through the sale of bad loans worth 17.7 billion euros ($19 billion).

BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank has given the bank until Feb 28 to present a plan to cut non-performing loans.

BANKS

Moody's changed the outlook on the Italian banking sector to "negative" from "stable" due to increasing capital needs and weakening confidence.

(*) IPOs

A potential IPO of bad loan management company doBank could happen in the first half of next year, MF said, adding that the group is considering a double listing in Milan and London.

The IPO of rocket propulsion specialist Avio is expected to happen in March, MF said.

ATLANTIA

Bondholders' meeting

METHORIOS CAPITAL

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT)

MITTEL

Board meeting on FY results (ending on Sept. 30, 2016)

OVS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

