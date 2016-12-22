The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October orders and sales data (0900 GMT), October retail sales data (1000 GMT) and November non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Assogestioni releases November fund flows data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases December asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 28.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena has all but failed to pull off a privately funded rescue plan, unable to find investors to take up its share offer at the 11th hour, and a state bailout now looks inevitable, sources said on Wednesday.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the bank said late on Wednesday it had failed to secure an anchor investor for its offer of new shares, which has just hours left to run.

Quaestio, the manager of Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, said on Wednesday it was ready to take part in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena's planned bad loan sale, without the proposed senior bridging loan, even if bank received state aid. (*) Italian Economy Minister is examining three different possibilities to protect retail bond holders - to re-purchase all the securities, compensate their losses or fully reimburse the weakest investors, reported la Repubblica. (*) The rescue of the Tuscan bank by the state will be carried out in several steps and will take 2-3 months, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday citing sources. (*) The lender is set to hold a board meeting in Milan on Thursday.

Share offer reserved to institutional investors ends.

MEDIASET

Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into Vivendi's stake building in Mediaset, after the Italian TV broadcaster made a complaint. (*) Vivendi could soon ask to call a board meeting to increase the number of Mediaset's board members to 21 from 17, in order to insert its own representatives, says La Stampa in an unsourced report. (*) Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is set to hold a meeting with advisers today to examine how to oppose to the French group's stake building, the report added.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

Italian bank bailout fund Atlante has agreed to inject almost one billion euros in total into Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza to help boost capital, the lenders said on Wednesday.

ENI

Cyprus said on Wednesday it had picked Eni, Total and ExxonMobil for three oil a

nd gas exploration licences in the Mediterranean close to where Eni made the biggest gas find in the past decade.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

MOLMED

Molmed said on Wednesday it had issued 10,000,000 ordinary shares reserved to Societe Generale at a price 0.4246 euros ($0.4428) per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................