Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi it needs to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion), higher than a previous 5 billion euro gap estimated by the bank, the lender said on Monday.

Corriere della Sera estimated the cost for the state of rescuing the bank would rise to 6.5 billion euros, including the purchase of shares from retail subordinated bondholders who will be forced to convert their notes. Il Sole 24 ore put the figure at at 6.3 billion euros.

ITALIAN COOPERATIVE BANKS

The transformation of cooperative banks into joint stock companies will be put on hold until June 2017 pending a ruling by the constitutional court on the matter, La Repubblica said on Tuesday.

PARMALAT

France's Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, said on Tuesday it was launching a buyout offer on shares in Italian group Parmalat it does not already own at 2.80 euros per share, with an aim to de-list the company from the Milan bourse.

ASSITECA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.03 euro per share.

