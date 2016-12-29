Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, cabinet meeting (0830 GMT).

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni holds year-end news conference (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

Energy Authority AEEGSI publishes new energy and gas fees, effective from Jan. 1, 2017.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2021; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 1.25 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2026; 0.5-1.0 billion euros 7.25 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2026 and 1.25-1.75 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Feb. 15, 2024. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA MI>

Italy's Economy Minister said on Thursday that the ECB's recent request to the ailing lender to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros will lead the lender to be "hyper-capitalised" but not "over-capitalised", in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Pier Carlo Padoan said the government's rescue of the country's third biggest lender will set an example for future similar banking problems in the rest of Europe.

Padoan said the actual amount for the government's recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi will depend on the lender's new industrial plan.

A capital increase could be launched in two to three months, with full information form the ECB and the EU, Pier Carlo Padoan said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the state lender CDP will not buy into the phone company, after the stake-building of France's Vivendi in private broadcaster Mediaset, in an interview to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore. (*) POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the government hopes to launch second phase of Italy's post office privatisation "rapidly", speaking in an interview to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

GENERALI

Shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio has temporarily reduced his stake to 0.919 percent from 3.163 percent due to a share loan transaction, a filing from market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday. Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin will retake possession of the shares involved in the transaction on Jan. 9, it said.

(*) PARMALAT

Amber fund, which holds a 3 per cent stake in the Italian food company, will not tender its shares in the buyout offer by France's Lactalis as the price offered is very low and does not reflect the true value of the company, Arturo Albano, the Italian representative for the fund, is quoted as saying in several dailies.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The group's unit Fincantieri Oil & Gas extended the closing date in relation to a general offer on stake in Vard Holdings Limited from Dec. 29, 2016 to Jan. 12, 2017.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................