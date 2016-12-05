The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign
after suffering a crushing defeat on Sunday in a referendum on
constitutional reform, tipping the euro zone's third-largest
economy into political turmoil.
Renzi won a little over 40 percent of the vote in the
referendum, a far worse result than polls had predicted. It
ended months of campaigning for a reform that he said would have
brought political stability to Italy but that opponents said
jeopardised democratic checks and balances.
ECONOMY
Markit releases November service Pmi data (0845 GMT).
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in November (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's advisers are expected to meet on Monday to take a
decision on the capital raising following the referendum's
outcome.
The ailing Italian bank said on Friday provisional data
showed the take-up of a debt swap offer that is a crucial plank
of its rescue plan exceeded 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
Final results of the swap offer will be released by
Monday.
The debt-to-equity swap could reach the value of 1.2-1.4
billion euros, boosted by some deep-pocketed private bond
holders, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.
Retail investors represented over half of the 4.2 billion
euro bonds subject to the conversion, and deserted the swap
offer, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
With 400 million euros of the total 1 billion euros raised
by the swap offer coming from insurer Generali, the remaining
amount came from hedge funds and institutional investors, below
market expectations, the report added.
The Qatar Investment Authority could meet financial and
legal advisors from Rothschild and Freshfields on Monday for a
potential pre-agreement to inject up to 1 billion euros in the
bank, conditional however on the outcome of the referendum vote,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
The bank's board will meet on Tuesday, the report added.
ITALIAN BANKS
Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari will be
the first banks to be affected after Italy's top administrative
court on Friday said that some aspects of a reform that forced
large cooperative banks to become joint-stock companies may be
unconstitutional, several dailies reported on Saturday.
The two lenders, which were planning to transform into joint
stock companies this month, risk having to postpone the board
meetings needed to approve their conversion, reported La Stampa
on Saturday.
The Bank of Italy and the Economy Ministry are working on a
solution that would allow the transformations to go ahead
despite the decision by the administrative court, reported Il
Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
It would likely be a government decree, to be approved
quickly, but a decision will be taken after the referendum,
added the unsourced report.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, has started
exclusive talks with France's Amundi to sell its asset
management arm Pioneer Investments as it strives to boost its
capital base.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The bank suffered "several hundred million euros" in damages
caused by former management, the unlisted bank said in a
document it prepared ahead of a Dec. 13 shareholders' meeting,
called to approve legal action against past managers. The report
added that the damages are due to allegedly "serious and
repeated irregular lending practices" and past investments in
the Athena and Optimum funds.
ENEL
President Patrizia Grieco said institutional investors have
increased their stake in the company to 53.6 pct, from 40 pct
three years ago, in a an interview with Milano Finanza on
Saturday. Grieco explained this was due to the utility's good
governance and was a consequence to the Italian Economic
Ministry cutting its stake to 23.6 percent from 31.2 pct, the
report added.
ENI
One person was killed in a fire on an oil platform operated
by ENI Congo off the coast of the Congo Republic city of
Pointe-Noire,the government said. ENI said in a statement the
platform was immediately evacuated and the fire was quickly
extinguished by emergency teams.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
Eolo Energia, the vehicle Italian utility Edison
set up with F2i investment fund, picked up a 7.55 stake in
Alerion in a takeover bid that ended on Friday, said a filing by
the Italian bourse.
Edison said on Friday Eolo and F2i combined held a stake of
38.9 pct in Alerion Clean Power.
Eolo Energia has until end-December to launch a new takeover
bid on the full capital of Alerion, given the combined share
with F2i goes beyond the 30 percent threshold, il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Saturday.
MEDIASET
Italian state broadcaster RAI is interested in bidding for
the rights to air Champions League soccer matches, due to go up
for auction next year, la Repubblica reported on Saturday. RAI
would like to air "one match" paying 40 million euros per year,
while Sky would pay 60 million euros a year to broadcast all the
matches. Mediaset, which currently holds the rights until 2018,
would be excluded, added the unsourced report.
LUXOTTICA
Salmoiraghi & Viganò, the optical retail chain that
Luxottica agreed to take full control of, said on Friday sales
rose 12.5 percent in the financial year to Sept. 30 to more than
213 million euros, driven by its prescription business. Earnings
before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation rose by
around 80 percent to 39 million euros. The premium eyewear
chain, which opened 16 new shops in the period, said
like-for-like sales rose 10 percent for the third year in a row.
STEFANEL
The Italian clothing company is working against the clock to
secure an investment from a partner by the end of the year and
avert the risk of bankruptcy, three sources told Reuters on
Friday.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
The Italian publisher said on Friday its Chief Financial
Officer Valentina Montanari resigned and that Giancarlo Coppa
would cover the position from Dec 5.
