Italy - Factors to watch on December 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 7.2 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in November, widening from a shortfall of 4.258 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Car sales in France and Spain showed further signs of stabilising last month after a prolonged recession in much of Europe pushed demand close to a two-decade low, though optimism was dampened by weak numbers from Italy.

Fiat’s share of the Italian car market fell to 27.2 percent in November from 28.1 percent in October.

ENI

A large oil spill near Nigeria’s Brass facility, run by ENI, has spread through the sea and swamps of the oil producing Niger Delta region, local residents and the company said on Monday.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca has hired the veteran adviser Stefano Marsaglia from Barclays to co-head its investment bank as the Italian lender seeks to use its London office to expand its European capital markets and corporate finance operations, the Financial Times reported.

A2A

Italy’s biggest regional utility privately placed 300 million euros in ten-year bonds, the company said on Monday.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................