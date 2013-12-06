Italy - Factors to watch on December 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

CENTRAL BANKS

The European Central Bank has delayed approving a planned revaluation of Bank of Italy capital held by commercial banks following an intervention by Germany’s Bundesbank, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Bank of Italy releases November data on the European Central Bank’s funding to Italian banks on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 11.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Rebel investor Marco Fossati said on Thursday he was opposed to the enforced sale of Telecom Italia’s Brazilian mobile business, as demanded by a local regulator, arguing this would depress its multi-billion euro value.

* Telecom Italia said on Friday it gave a priority treatment to BlackRock, Telefonica and Och Ziff Capital Management in the allocation of its convertible bond .

PIRELLI

Malacalza Investimenti, an investment vehicle owned by a Genoa-based family of steel trading moguls, said on Thursday it had appointed Francesco Gori, a former Pirelli director, as an advisor to help manage its 6.9 percent stake in Pirelli.

ENI

Eni’s Paolo Scaroni became the first Western oil chief executive to meet publicly with Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh since last month’s interim nuclear deal on Thursday.

* La Repubblica said on Friday Eni could be interested in some of the Italian assets E.On is planning to sell.

BANCA CARIGE

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday it lowered to “D” from “CCC-” its rating on a subordinated convertible hybrid bond, due 2015, issued by Carige, which is one of 15 Italian banks subject to the European Central Bank’s asset review.

S&P said that, according to its understanding, the Bank of Italy had refused to authorise Carige’s redemption of 9.5 million euros ($12.97 million) of the bonds left outstanding.

The agency said this Bank of Italy authorisation is conditional on the bank’s ability to maintain the minimum solvency level required.

FIAT

Venezuela, where Fiat’s Chrysler unit is among foreign companies with assembly plants, issued a decree on Thursday regulating car prices in a move to control the highest inflation rate in the Americas.

EDISON

Egypt’s army-installed government unveiled a timetable to pay $3 billion of $6.3 billion it owes to foreign oil firms on Thursday. It did not say with which firms it was negotiating.

Edison SpA is among foreign companies which Egypt owed more than $5.2 billion at the end of 2012.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting.

