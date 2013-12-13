Italy - Factors to watch on December 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy’s “pitchfork” protests spread to Rome on Thursday when hundreds of students clashed with police and threw firecrackers outside a university where government ministers were attending a conference.

DEBT

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finance, state borrowing and debt. * Standard & Poor’s confirmed its long-term ‘BBB’ rating on Italian sovereign debt on Friday, citing the country’s wealthy and diversified economy and its relatively robust external balance sheet as supportive factors.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The board of the troubled lender said it disagreed with a request by its top investor to delay a 3-billion euro ($4 billion) capital increase, setting the scene for a showdown at a shareholder meeting this month.

BANCA ETRURIA

The mid-sized bank holds a board meeting to review outcome of Bank of Italy’s audit and approve necessary measures.

ITALIAN BANKS

Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni speaks before Senate Finance Committee on Bank of Italy share capital revaluation.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday that the revaluation of private lenders’ holdings in the central bank will not help them in the asset quality review planned by the European Central Bank.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Some 45-50 percent of the capital will be present at the shareholder meeting on Dec. 20, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Telco, the vehicle that controls the company, has called a board meeting the day before to decide whether to draw up a list of five independent candidates to present to the shareholder meeting in case it votes to remove the Telecom board, the paper added.

It is right to reduce the unbundling prices for the Telecom network despite a recommendation received from the European Union, the chairman of telecoms regulator AGCOM reiterated in an interview in La Repubblica. “I think the decision to reduce the prices will be confirmed” in a meeting on Dec 19, Angelo Cardani said.

MEDIOBANCA

Shareholder Vincent Bollore will raise his stake in the bank to 8 percent from 6 percent and will reveal the name of an international investor ready to take up another 3 percent stake next week, several newspapers said, citing Bollore.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank has received a letter from the Bank of Italy regarding consultancy contracts in the period 2012-2013, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* SNAM

The grouop is mulling the sale of a stake of up to 49 percent in its gas distribution network Italgas, the weekly Il Mondo said. Such a stake could be worth up to 1.7 billion euros, it said.

* PIRELLI

The tyre company is close to selling Steelcord, a unit that makes steel chords for truck and motorcycle tyres, for around 250 million euros, La Repubblica said. The deal is expected to complete in January at the latest, it said.

UNIPOL

Credit rating agency Moody’s said on Thursday it affirmed Unipol Gruppo Finanziario’s senior Ba2 rating with a negative outlook.

CIR

Energy group Sorgenia, controlled by Italy’s De Benedetti business dynasty, is preparing to meet with its banks as earlier as next week to keep credit taps running, sources said.

The Corriere della Sera said Sorgenia could tie up with Edison.

KINEXIA

The shareholders have approved the distribution of an extraordinary dividend, partly in cash (0.01 euros) and partly in shares in Innovatec (one Innovatec share for every 100 Kinexia shares).

INDESIT

The home appliance maker holds a board meeting.

* ALITALIA

The creditor banks and the Italian postal service are seeking to speed up the arrival of a partner for the carrier, with Etihad front runner, Il Messaggero said. To attract Etihad, the idea of the banks restructuring debt and making partial write-downs has emerged, it said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................