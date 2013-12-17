Italy - Factors to watch on December 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

President Giorgio Napolitano warned on Monday that Italy could be plunged into violent social unrest unless the government swiftly introduced reforms to help struggling citizens, following a week of protests in cities across the country.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

BlackRock raised its stake in Telecom Italia to make it the struggling firm’s second-biggest investor ahead of a vote for control, but did not say if it would side with top shareholder Telefonica or rebels fighting the Spanish firm’s strategy.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI, INTESA SANPAOLO

UNICREDIT

Fondazione Cariplo and Fondazione Cariverona, two banking foundations that own stakes in Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit respectively, could agree to swap part of their holdings in these two Italian banks for the stake Fondazione Monte dei Paschi owns in the Tuscan lender, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The move would allow Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, the Tuscan bank’s top shareholder, to sell its holding in the lender ahead of a planned capital hike.

ENI

Italian oil and gas major Eni’s production in Libya is currently running at 242,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Monday.

The current chief executive of Italy’s oil major Eni, Paolo Scaroni, and group Chairman Giuseppe Recchi are ready to stay on for a new mandate, Recchi said on Monday.

FIAT

Brazil has dropped plans to delay tighter auto safety standards and instead will lower import taxes on air bags and anti-lock breaks to ease their impact on car prices, two government officials told Reuters on Monday. * Renault, Toyota and Volkswagen led a 0.9 percent November gain in European car sales, according to industry data published on Tuesday, pulling ahead of Fiat, General Motors and Ford in a slowly recovering market.

* BANCA CARIGE

Banca Leonardo is in pole position to advise the Italian lender’s top shareholder on the repayment of its debts, some Italian newspapers reported.

* CIR

Sorgenia, the energy unit of the De Benedetti family’s holding company, will meet with its banks on Wednesday to discuss a debt restructuring, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* AUTOGRILL

The world’s leading operator of restaurants at airports and motorways won a contract to manage fast foods and restaurants at the railway station of Atocha in Spain, daily Mf said.

UNICREDIT

The bank holds a board meeting.

ITALIAN BANKS

The Italian government has prepared an amendment, to be inserted in the 2013 budget law, to make it easier for banks to issue hybrid bonds to boost their capital starting from next year, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

ANSALDO STS

Italian rail technology firm Ansaldo STS said on Monday it had reduced its backlog by about 172 million euros and reduced an advance payment by about 41 million euros on a disputed contract in Libya with Russia’s Zarubezhstroytechnology.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said the reviews and analyses of the proposals for composition with creditors filed by Seat on 28 June this year had been completed.

AS ROMA

Sulley Muntari salvaged a point for AC Milan with a second-half equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the San Siro on Monday that saw visiting AS Roma slip five points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

Milan Bourse after hours trading closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................