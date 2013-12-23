Italy - Factors to watch on December 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

CURRENCIES

The euro held steady on Friday, paring earlier losses after Standard & Poor’s stripped the European Union of its triple-A credit rating.

ECONOMY

Italy must keep its public accounts in check and stay on its planned path to lower debt as its economy shows signs of emerging from recession, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said in an interview published on Sunday.

ISTAT releases December consumer confidence data on Monday.

The Bank of Italy holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to approve change in articles of association.

Assogestioni is expected to release November fund flows data.

GOVERNMENT DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday that it would sell more retail bonds, known as BTP Italia, in 2014, due to the enormous success of this year’s auctions, while it will continue to increase the average maturity of its debt.

The Treasury also said on Friday it would offer 8 billion euros ($10.94 billion) of Treasury bills (BOTs) and up to 3 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) at its regular month-end auction on Dec. 27.

The Treasury is set to announce BTP sales on Monday, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Unicredit said it had no reason to consider a sale of its profitable Hungarian unit, after Hungary’s central bank governor said four major banks could quit the country faster than expected, without naming the banks.

FONDIARIA-SAI

An Italian judge ordered the seizure of 120 million euros from the insurer’s former owners and two former managers on Friday, as part of a civil lawsuit brought by the company’s new chiefs.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA * Monte dei Paschi’s top shareholder could be close to a deal to sell a 20 percent stake in the troubled lender to three Italian banking foundations and a group of investment funds, daily La Repubblica reported on Monday.

The head of the Monte Paschi Foundation said in an interview published in La Repubblica on Sunday she hopes the bank’s chairman Alessandro Profumo does not resign amid a dispute between the bank’s management and the foundation, which is the lender’s top shareholder, over the timing of a planned 3 billion euro rights issue.

Antonella Mansi also said it is easier to get capital, which the bank needs to repay a state bailout, from abroad.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia’s shareholders rejected by a slim majority an attempt by dissident investors to oust its board on Friday, a decision that allows CEO Marco Patuano to pursue his strategy to revive the debt-laden company.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat resumed talks with union-affiliated healthcare trust Veba last week to buy up the 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Chrysler it does not yet own, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

PIRELLI, GENERALI

Generali sold about 3.9 percent of tyremaker Pirelli to United States-based investor Harbor Fund, La Stampa, Messaggero and Il Giornale reported on Sunday, citing market sources.

PRADA

Hong Kong-listed Italian fashion house Prada SpA reported a lower than expected rise in quarterly profits on Friday and warned its European sales might be down on a year ago in the final two months of this year.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Friday it won a contract worth around 168 million euros to build part of a highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

ALITALIA

The Italian government is “watching with interest” the ongoing talks between Alitalia and investors that could see the troubled airline integrated into a “global network”, but stressed that the country’s interests must be safeguarded.

ENI, ENEL, ROSNEFT, NOVATEK * Egypt’s central bank has delivered $1 billion to the Ministry of Petroleum to repay on Monday part of the state’s debt to foreign oil companies, the central bank governor said on Sunday.

Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft has agreed to hand Novatek its stake in gas-producing joint venture SeverEnergia in a non-cash exchange for other assets, Novatek said on Friday.

Rosneft recently bought into SeverEnergia by acquiring a stake in Enel for $1.8 billion, while Novatek and Gazprom Neft have agreed to acquire Eni’s share for $2.94 billion.

SNAM

The gas grid operator said on Friday the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) at Dec. 31 2012, for the transport, dispatching and metering business was set at 14.8 billion euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank’s shareholders appointed former Italian minister Piero Giarda as chairman of a newly elected supervisory board on Saturday, ending a deadlock that was hampering the launch of a planned rights issue.

ATLANTIA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.355 euro per share as 2013 interim dividend.

Milan Bourse FTSE MIB index shrinks to 40 companies from 41, Yoox enters while Diasorin and Parmalat exit.

Milan Bourse after hours trading closed.

