Italy - Factors to watch on December 2

POLITICS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Monday he would decide at the end of this year whether to resign early, after Italy has completed its six-month presidency of the European Union.

Senate votes on labour reform, expected final approval whithin Dec. 4.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 4.9 billion euros in November, narrowing compared with a deficit of 7.2 billion euros in November 2013, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

COMPANIES * SAIPEM, ENI

Russia on Monday scrapped the South Stream pipeline project to supply gas to southern Europe without crossing Ukraine, citing EU objections, and instead named Turkey as its preferred partner for an alternative pipeline, with a promise of hefty discounts.

Russia’s $40 billion South Stream gas pipeline project has fallen victim to plunging energy prices, stalling European demand and the political standoff between the European Union and Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat’s share of the Italian market stood at 27.3 percent in November, as new car sales in Italy rose 4.95 percent to 107,965 vehicles from the same month a year ago.

SNAM

The gas transport group expects domestic gas demand in 2014 to be 5-6 percent lower than a year earlier at 65 billion cubic metres, chief executive Carlo Malacarne said on Monday.

FINMECCANICA

United Mechanical & Electrical Co., a unit of China’s Insigma Group, is interested in the rail assets the Italian defence group is selling, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, after another unit called Insigma Technology said on Monday it was not in the race.

GTECH

A planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology IGT.N will go ahead after dissenting shareholders representing less than 20 percent of the Italian game group’s capital exercised their right to sell their shares back to GTECH.

BREMBO

The brake maker said on Tuesday it would invest $39 million to build a new aluminium caliper production plant in Mexico.

INDESIT

Ordinary shares suspended ahead of delisting on Dec. 3.

