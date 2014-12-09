Italy - Factors to watch on December 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Euro zone finance ministers told France and Italy on Monday to take quick steps to rein in their deficits in line with EU rules, threatening disciplinary action but also indicating some wiggle room might be given.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The Single Supervisory Mechanism has written a new letter to euro zone banks targeted by a review of the sector requesting that the additional loan writedowns banks must book as a consequence of the health check are included in their 2014 results, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero reported. The ECB wants to monitor closely the process and Il Sole said it may requests one-to-one meetings between the joint supervisory teams and the banks.

Il Messaggero quoted the letter as saying the board and auditors must be informed of its contents and by Jan. 31 banks must inform the ECB about the plan to comply with the required measures.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, BANCA CARIGE , BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The ECB will meet on Dec. 12 and no longer on Dec. 11 to examine capital plans submitted by banks that have failed the recently concluded Europe-wide sector health check, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

In addition to plans by Monte Paschi and Carige, the only two Italian lenders that need to tap the market for cash following the check-up, the paper said the ECB would also look at measures taken by BPM and Popolare Vicenza to fill the capital shortfalls they had at the end of last year.

* FINMECCANICA

The company has invited Hitachi and a Chinese consortium to present binding offers for its railways units in the week before Christmas, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Finmeccanica’s plan is to take a decision on the matter at a board meeting scheduled for Dec. 18-19, the paper added.

* SAIPEM

Private equity groups Blackstone, TPG, Riverstone and Carlyle may be interested in the oil services group, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BNL

BNL, the Italian unit of BNP Paribas, is looking for ways to manage its problematic loans, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that funds Cvc and Idea Capital could be interested.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Vodafone has ordered more than 500 street cabinets from Telecom Italia as part of its investments in new generation networks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Standard & Poor’s confirmed on Monday its BB- long-term rating on the company with a stable outlook and assigned a B- rating to the $2.5 billion mandatory convertible bond Fiat Chrysler is launching.

ACQUE POTABILI

Ends offering to its shareholders shares it bought from investors who dissented the merger with Sviluppo Idrico.

ARC REAL ESTATE

Holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting on delisting (0900 GMT).

KI GROUP

Holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................