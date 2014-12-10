Italy - Factors to watch on December 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY AND MARKETS

European shares fell to a two-week low on Tuesday, led down by a slump in Greek stocks after an unexpected decision to bring forward the country’s presidential election in which the anti-bailout Syriza party is well placed to do well.

Bank of Italy releases October data on bank deposits and October statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen told La Stampa in an interview that “anything will be possible” when the Commission looks again at the budgets of Italy, France and Belgium once it has received the updated figures and its latest staff forecasts have been published.

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (367 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi on Monday approved the sale of its Portuguese assets to France’s Altice for 7.4 billion euros ($9 billion).

Telecom Italia’s advisers consider unacceptable a preliminary proposal submitted by Oi’s adviser BTG Pactual requesting 2.9 reais for each Oi share, or more than twice the current stock price, for a possible merger of Oi and Tim Brasil giving Telecom Italia majority ownership of the new company, Il Messaggero reported.

ATLANTIA

The French unit of the motorway operator announced 200 job cuts in eastern France on Tuesday in response to the government’s decision to scrap the “ecotax” road tolls it had been hired to collect.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The pricing of the group’s $2.5 billion mandatory convertible bond is expected on Wednesday after the market closes in the United States.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

European banking authorities start looking on Wednesday at the Italian bank’s capital raising plan, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the supervisory board meeting was likely to last until Friday. MPS will be informed directly of the outcome of the meeting and its board is then expected to meet between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

* PRYSMIAN

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd, a joint venture in which the Italian cable maker has a stake, has started trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange after completion of a public offering that was over-subscribed, Prysmian said in a statement.

Prysmian owns a stake in Yangtze equal to around 28 percent, which will fall to 27 percent if the greenshoe option is fully exercised, it added.

TERNA

Standard & Poor’s has cut its rating for the power grid to BBB from BBB+ following its downgrade of Italy’s sovereign rating, it said on Tuesday.

* UNIPOL SAI

Market prices for the insurer’s ‘type-A’ savings shares show that its plan to convert savings and preferred shares into ordinary shares is set to fail, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper quoted shareholder representative Dario Trevisan as saying that if Unipol distributed also a warrant for each new ordinary share it plans to assign in the exchange ‘type-A’ savings shareholders would accept the proposal.

SAIPEM

Holds board meeting.

LEONE FILM GROUP

Holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

Extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: SACOM (1600 GMT), SNAM (0900 GMT).

