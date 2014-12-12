Italy - Factors to watch on December 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Rome, conference on investing in Europe (to Dec. 13); expected attendees include European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco, Finmeccanica CEO Mario Moretti, Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek, Financial Services European Commissioner Jonathan Hill, Economic Affairs European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, French Economy Minister Michel Sapin, OECD Deputy Secretary General Rintaro Tamaki (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA

The Pentagon has chosen Italy and Turkey to provide initial heavy maintenance of Lockheed Martin Corp’s new F-35 fighter jet and its engine in Europe starting in 2018, a move that will result in significant orders for companies there.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Central Bank is set to decide on Friday whether it will approve the lender’s capital boosting plan.

TERNA

The Italian power grid company said on Thursday it had signed a back-up revolving credit facility for 750 million euros ($929 million) with a pool of banks. * Terna is on stand-by in its bid for a stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE as the sale has been put on hold due to political uncertainty in the country, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SAIPEM, ENI

Italian oil major Eni has put the sale of its stake in Saipem on hold after the cancellation of the lucrative South Stream gas pipeline project and plunging oil prices shaved off almost half the oil contractor’s market value in two months.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group has denied a media report which said it was considering a move in the tax residence of its Ferrari luxury sportscar unit outside Italy. * The carmaker said on Friday the banks underwriting its mandatory convertible bond and share offer have exercised overallotment options, bringing the total proceeds to about $3.89 billion.

TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participações SA, Brazil’s second-largest wireless carrier, is carefully monitoring the nation’s telecommunications market for possible consolidation moves, and is under no pressure to make a deal, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Abreu said on Thursday. * Fund F2i wants to meet with Telecom Italia and Vodafone after Christmas to discuss the two group’s plans related to their interest to acquire its stake in fiber optic network firm Metroweb, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that a solution is expected by the end of January.

* UniCredit

UniCredit and the Fortress-Prelios consortium are ready to sign a compromise by the end of December to buy the Italian bank’s bad loan unit, with the closing for the deal expected by March, MF said.

* MEDIASET, EI Towers, RAI WAY

The deadline to submit binding offers for the phone masts of Italian mobile phone operator Wind has been pushed back to Dec. 22, Corriere della Sera said.

* POSTE ITALIANE

The company is ready to present its new industrial plan for 2015-2019, which will be examined at a board meeting on Tuesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SESA

Holds board meeting on Q1 results.

