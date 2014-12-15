Italy - Factors to watch on December 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industrial product import prices (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Italy’s economy minister expects the European Central Bank to print money to buy government bonds to ward off the risk of deflation, he said in an interview published on Saturday.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank gave initial approval to the plans of 13 banks to plug capital holes discovered in health checks, it said on Friday, bringing a landmark examination of the sector almost to a close. The plans will now go to the central bank’s governing council for final sign off.

The 13 banks include Italy’s Monte dei Paschi and Banca Carige.

* BANCA CARIGE

Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Sunday that U.S. fund Apollo Global Management may buy into a planned share sale, building a stake in Banca Carige. Apollo is due to discuss the possible investment with Carige’s adviser Banca IMI on Thursday, it said.

Il Sole 24 Ore said the bank’s board will meet on Tuesday to assess the situation. The paper said businessman Andrea Bonomi was still interested in taking a stake in Carige and saw positively a potential merger with co-operative rival Banca Popolare di Milano.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI

BNP Paribas reiterated it was not interested in buying Monte dei Paschi and wanted to focus on organic growth instead, Fabio Gallia, the head of the French bank’s Italian unit BNL, told Affari&Finanza on Monday in an interview.

GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI, CATTOLICA

Rating agency Standand & Poor’s said on Friday it had cut by one notch its long-term ratings on Assicurazioni Generali and other three Italian insurers following the downgrade of the country’s sovereign rating. In a statement, S&P said it now rated Generali ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. UnipolSai and Cattolica ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’.

ENEL

In an interview on Sunday with Il Messaggero, CEO Francesco Starace said the new business plan to be presented in March will focus on networks and renewables. Starace, who declined to give targets on the new plan, said Enel will close 2014 with an EBITDA of more than 15 billion euros and a leverage ratio in line with its main rivals of 2.5 times the core profit. He forecast at least 1.6 billion euros in savings from maintainance investments which could be used to grow, pay higher dividends and, if necessary, cut debt.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday the restructuring of Enel’s holdings in South America will be a key part of its new plan.

MEDIASET

In an interview with Milano Finanza, CFO Carlo Giordani said sharing platforms, content and know-how with Vivendi and other operators could bring synergies, adding that the Italian group was also open to evaluate cross-shareholdings in any possible deal, although there was nothing concrete at present. He said having one single platform with pay-TV rival Sky would also bring advantages but at the moment he considered such scenario as unlikely.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms group is close to completing the spin-off of 10,000 mobile phone towers and is increasingly likely to list the newly created unit in an initial public offering, CorrierEconomia said in an unsourced report. Deutsche Bank would be global coordinator of the IPO which would take place by June.

* DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO

CorrierEconomia mentions Stocks Spirits Group, Branca International and Illva Saronno as the keenest suitors for the Zedda Piras, Limoncetta and Casoni liquor brands tha Campari has put up for sale. Binding bids are due by the end of the month.

ENEL GREN POWER

The renewables energy company has sold its 36.2 percent stake in El Salvador’s La Geo for $280 million, closing operations in the country, Enel Green Power said in a statement on Friday.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 US dollars as quarterly dividend.

