Italy - Factors to watch on December 16

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks on European Council agenda before Chamber of Deputies (1500 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA, TIM BRASIL

The CEO of Brazil’s Oi SA Bayard Gontijo said on Tuesday the group aims to be a “protagonist” in the consolidation of Brazil’s telecom market. But he said the company has not made up its mind about the best way to pursue deals in Brazil.

Gontijo told Il Sole 24 Ore that the group would also consider a merger with TIM Brasil. * FINMECCANICA

A consortium headed by a unit of Chinese company Insigma has presented a binding proposal to buy 100 percent of Finmeccanica’s railway unit AnsaldoBreda, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding that Japan’s Hitachi did not put forward a binding offer.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Italian lender said on Monday rating agency DBRS had assigned it a long- and short-term credit rating of “BBB/R-2 (high)” with negative Trend.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The auto group has resumed exports from Brazil to Mexico after a more than three-year hiatus due to weak Brazilian demand and a more favorable exchange rate, Cledorvino Belini, chief executive officer in Latin America, said on Monday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy’s market regulator Consob is examining recent trading moves of Monte Paschi after the stock lost around 8 percent on Monday, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The bank will hold a board meeting on Thursday, daily La Repubblica said, adding that the European Central Bank could grant the lender half of a 390 million euro discount requested by the bank as part of its capital boosting plan.

IMA

The company said on Monday it signed an agreement with Lin Vermogensverwaltung GmbH to acquire an 80 pct interest in BENHIL, ERCA, HASSIA, HAMBA and GASTI, currently forming the OYSTAR Group.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets holds an ordinary board meeting on Tuesday.

TODS, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Bad relations between the EU and Moscow have helped cut exports of Italian shoes to Russia by around a fifth, the sector said in a letter to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, urging consideration of economic effects before more sanctions are imposed.

EDISON

Edison, the Italian utility owned by France’s EDF, said on Monday Standard & Poor’s had cut its long term rating on the subsidiary to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’ with a stable outlook following its recent downgrade of Italy’s sovereign rating.

POSTE ITALIANE

The post office holds a board meeting at which it should approve its business plan.

