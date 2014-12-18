Italy - Factors to watch on December 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy’s Senate starts debating next year’s budget law ahead of a confidence vote on Friday (1100 GMT).

ECONOMY

Reuters releases December asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

* UNIPOLSAI

The insurance group is ahead in the execution of its business plan and is ready to start growing abroad, its Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

The company will stick to a planned dividend payout of between 60-80 percent if financial results confirm expectations, he added.

GTECH

The Italian gaming company said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend on 2014 results of 75 euro cents a share on Jan. 21.

ASTALDI

The Italian builder said on Wednesday it would propose introducing increased voting rights to reward long-term shareholders.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Holds board meeting. * The lender has put on ice the sale of its consumer credit unit, Consum.it, but is considering the securitisation of its loan portfolio, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

MONTE PASCHI, CARIGE * The European Central Bank has given its final ok to the capital boosting plan presented by Monte Paschi and Banca Carige, Il Messaggero said. The ECB has reduced by 190 million euros Monte Paschi’s capital shortfall, but this does not affect the overall capital boosting plan for 2.5 billion euros. For Carige, the ECB has raised the capital deficit by around 60 million euros as the sale of its insurance units to Apollo Global Management has not been closed yet. The bank is likely to have to raise its planned capital increase to around 700 million euros, the paper added.

* TELECOM ITALIA

A meeting was held to discuss Italy’s plans for the development of ultra broadband, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

MEDIOBANCA, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Hold board meetings.

GIORGIO FEDON

Debuts on the Milan bourse’s small- and medium-sized enterprise segment (0730 GMT).

M&A

Private equity firm Clessidra said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with Roberto Cavalli to take a majority stake in the Italian fashion house if they can reach an accord by March 2015.

