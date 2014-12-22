Italy - Factors to watch on December 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases preliminary November non-UE trade flash data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 29.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote to get his tax-cutting 2015 budget through the Senate on Saturday and it is expected to be definitively approved by the lower house of parliament next week.

Speaking on state television on Sunday night, Renzi said that troubled steelmaker Ilva “must absolutely be saved, through public intervention.”

In order to rescue Ilva, the government is considering renting out for three years the Ilva plants to Fintecna, a company controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan lender expects to complete its planned capital increase by July and can use divestments to help plug a hole in its balance sheet, Chairman Alessandro Profumo told an Austrian newspaper.

INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI

Spain’s Abertis has picked Leonardo & Co to advise it on a possible offer for the toll-road connecting the Italian cities of Brescia and Padua, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, builder Astaldi and the Tabacchi family indirectly control the 150-km highway section through Re.Consult Infrastrutture, which in turn owns 44.9 percent of A4 Holding.

TELECOM ITALIA

The top managers of the Italian telecoms group will travel to Brazil after Jan. 12 to discuss with Oi a possible merger between the Brazilian telecoms operator and Telecom Italia’s local TIM Brasil unit, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

FINMECCANICA

Il Messaggero on Saturday ruled out that the defence group could meet its goal of selecting by the end of the year one of the two bids submitted by Japan’s Hitachi and China’s Insigma to buy its transport units.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian builder expects revenues of around 7 billion euros in 2017 with growth coming mainly from the Middle East, northern Europe, North America and Australia, CEO Pietro Salini was quoted as saying in an interview with La Stampa on Monday.

TERNA

Italy’s budget law envisages the possible sale of Italian state railway’s 9,000-km power network to power grid group Terna, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday. The asset is worth around 1.0 billion euros, the paper said, flagging concerns that consumers would have to finance the investment through their energy bills.

ENEL

The European Investment Bank is finalising a 75 million euro financing package to support investments in public lighting by the Italian utility’s Enel Sole unit.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank has created a committee to evaluate its governance structure, it said on Friday, as it considers ditching its dual board system.

ENI

The government has asked the oil major to continue to provide gas to troubled steelmaker Ilva also after a Dec. 31 deadline that ends the current default supply scheme, a government source said on Friday, adding that Eni had informally agreed to the request.

BANKS

Antonio Patuelli, the president of Italian banking association ABI, wrote in Sunday’s Il Sole 24 Ore that banking loans would continue to shrink - and to a larger extent than that seen in recent years - if regulators kept tigthening capital requirements for banks.

BUZZI UNICEM

The cement maker still sees its 2014 recurring EBITDA slightly above 400 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote in its Sunday’s Letter to the investor. In a bid to reduce overcapacity in Italy, Buzzi would like to take over smaller Italian rivals in all-share deals, it said.

AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE, SOCIETA AEROPORTO TOSCANO GALILEO GALILEI DI PISA

Florence airport’s operator ADF is merging into rival SAT, which operates the nearby Pisa airport, as Italy’s Tuscany region seeks to strengthen its airport system.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

Fitch Ratings lowered the bank’s long-term rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ and improved the outlook to stable from negative.

COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE

Shareholders in Sorgenia have approved a 400 million euro capital increase and a 200 million euro mandatory convertible bond that are set to hand creditor banks control of the energy company until now owned by Italian holding company CIR and Austria’s Verbund, Il SOle 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

BANCA CARIGE

Fondazione Carige, the main shareholder in the Genoa-based bank, meets on the lender’s capital-raising plans.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Luxury sports car brand Ferrari holds news conference with Chairman Sergio Marchionne and Director General Maurizio Arrivabene (1100 GMT).

GEOX

Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

SESA

Holds board meeting on Q1 results.

M&A

Private equity firm Clessidra, which is in talks to buy a majority stake in Roberto Cavalli, would consider a stock market listing for the Italian fashion group but not before five years, Clessidra Executive Vice President Francesco Trapani told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Trapani was quoted as saying in Sunday’s Corriere della Sera that Clessidra and Cavalli were looking for “a chief executive with great abilities and an excellent reputation” to be put in charge of the fashion house.

