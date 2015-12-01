Italy - Factors to watch on December 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases November PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases October and Q3 unemployment data (0900 GMT) and final Q3 data (1000 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases November car sales data (1700 GMT).

November state sector borrowing requirement data.

DEBT

Italy said on Monday it would be cancelling the sale of medium- and long-term bonds scheduled for Dec. 11, given the large cash availability and reduced funding needs.

COMPANIES

(*) SNAM

Snam has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will carry gas from Azerbaijan to Europe from Norway’s Statoil STL.OL, the Italian gas infrastructure company said on Tuesday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

French businessman Xavier Niel, who has a potential 15 percent stake in the Italian telecoms group through call options, is studying a way to vote at a shareholder meeting on Dec. 15, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. Niel may borrow the shares he needs and adviser Lazard seems to have found an international fund that would be willing to lend him the shares, the paper said.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised shareholders in Telecom Italia to vote against the proposed appointment of four new board members to represent top investor Vivendi.

(*) MOLMED

MolMed said on Tuesday that Italy’s drug agency had authorised it to manufacture medications used in a specific gene therapy based on genetically modified stem cells, and in a specific cell therapy based on immune system genetic engineering.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................