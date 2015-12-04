Italy - Factors to watch on December 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Italy’s economy, the euro zone’s third biggest, is likely to grow about 0.8 percent this year, the director general of the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

Conference on “European Capital Market Union: Finance for Growth” with European Commissioner for Financial Services Jonathan Hill, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan; followed by joint news conference (1130 GMT).

European Commissioner for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic holds news conference (1015 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 10.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Vivendi’s plans to appoint board members to represent it within Telecom Italia does not aim to interfere with the current board and the firm has no plans to merge the two groups, the company said on Thursday.

ENI

Eni has agreed with Anadarko Petroleum to start development of adjoining Mozambique offshore gas fields as the East African country strives to become a key global supplier of liquefied natural gas.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, UBI, BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s supervisory board that met two days ago looked at the idea of tie-ups with the three cooperative lenders UBI, Banco Popolare and Carige, Il Messaggero said.

* POSTE ITALIANE

The post office’s sale of its mobile phone unit PosteMobile is close at hand, Il Corriere della Sera said.

TERNA

The power grid company will soon be signing a revolving credit facility worth about 800 million euros to improve its credit profile, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

EDISON, EDF

Edison CEO Bruno Lescoeur is ready to step down, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It could happen at the board meeting on Tuesday.

CTI BIOPHARMA

The shares have been temporarily halted from trade on Friday ahead of a statement, Italy’s stock market said on Friday. On Thursday CTI BioPharma Corp announced a proposed public offering of convertible preferred stock.

IMA

The company said on Thursday it had signed an agreement for the sale of its 50 percent holding in CMH to other shareholder Sacmi Imola. The equity value of the investment was set at 25.5 million euros.

