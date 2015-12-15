Italy - Factors to watch on December 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Shareholders in the Italian telecoms group meet on Tuesday to vote on the conversion of savings into ordinary stock and a request by top investor Vivendi to have four of its representatives appointed to the board.

Telecom Italia said on Monday 55.6438 percent of ordinary share capital had signed up for the Dec. 15 shareholder meeting.

French group Vivendi bought 56 million shares in Telecom Italia between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23, Telecom Italia said on Monday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Monday it had decided to restructure its retail operations in Austria, shelving an option to sell the business.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about the recall of 6,635 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Jeep Grand Cherokee cars over a pump relay issue.

FCA’s sales in Europe rose 18 percent in November to nearly 68,500 and its market share increased by 0.3 percentage points to 6.1 percent.

(*) ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace ruled out in an interview with La Stampa that Italy’s biggest utility may sell further stakes in Spain’s Endesa. He added Enel targeted acquisition of networks in Latin America. The agreed sale of a 33 percent in Slovenske Elektrarne to EPH will be wrapped up around Christmas, he said.

POSTE ITALIANE

Economic Development Minister Federica Guidi and Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio sign agreement in Rome (1430 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Meeting with analysts (1115 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting.

MOBYT

Presents strategies with CEO Giorgio Nani (1000 GMT).

PRADA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

SOFT STRATEGY

Takeover offer by main shareholders’ Antonio Marchese ends (started on Nov. 23).

NUOVA BANCA MARCHE

CEO Luciano Goffi holds news conference to present new commercial plan (1030 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................