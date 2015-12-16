Italy - Factors to watch on December 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Top investor Vivendi stamped its authority on Italy’s biggest phone group on Tuesday by winning a vote to appoint four representatives to the board, while also blocking a share conversion plan that would have diluted its 20.5 percent stake.

Telecom Italia holds a board meeting.

ENI

The group’s CEO met Venezuela Minister of Petroleum and the President of the state company PDVSA and discussed the progress status of the super-giant Perla gas field in the gulf of Venezuela, Eni said in a statement on Tuesday.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay around 100 million euros for a further 16 percent stake in Oman Cables Industry bringing its overall holding the Gulf cable manufacturer to 51 percent.

ERG

(*) Italian renewable energy company ERG said on Wednesday it forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 450 million euros in 2018 under its new business plan.

Deputy Chairman Alessandro Garrone and CEO Luca Bettonte present new business plan to investors. (1330 GMT).

PININFARINA

The Milan stock exchange said orders without price indication will not be allowed on Wednesday on Pininfarina’s shares.

Indian automaker Mahindra Group’s deal to take over troubled Italian car designer Pininfarina was well below recent market levels and showed how the brand synonymous with Italian style has run out of options.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank said on Tuesday that rating agency DBRS had upgraded from ‘Negative’ to ‘Stable’ the trend assigned to its ratings.

POSTE ITALIANE

Under a new five-year contract signed on Tuesday with the Industry ministry, the Italian post office will receive 262.4 million euros a year from the state in return for running the universal postal service. In addition the group could receive every year up to 89 million euros from other

operators that use Poste Italiane’s services.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0930 GMT).

YOOX-NET-A-PORTER

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1400 GMT).

DIGITAL MAGICS

‘Investor Day’ (0900 GMT).

FULLSIX

Takeover offer for Softec shares ends.

PITECO

Bond holders’ meeting (1030 GMT).

