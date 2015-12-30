Italy - Factors to watch on December 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November producer prices (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros of 0.65 percent 5-year BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2020; 1.75-2.25 billion euros of 2.0 percent 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025 and 1-1.5 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

FOUR RESCUED BANKS

Press conference with Roberto Nicastro, appointed president of the four banks under rescue, in Arezzo. (GMT 1330) (*) The four rescued banks have attracted interest from foreign and Italian institutes, especially from some of the smaller domestic lenders and some of Italy’s co-operative banks, Nicastro told Corriere della Sera in an interview. He added that the pre-survey of interest in the market would happen in January, followed by contacts with potential buyers in February, with a plan to conclude the sale during the spring. (*) Among the interested buyers are private equity funds Centerbridge and Apollo and Banca Popolore dell‘Emilia Romagna, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report, adding that the sale should be concluded by next summer.

BANKS

ECB President Mario Draghi has sent a letter to the lender’s under the central bank’s supervision advising caution when deciding on dividend, adding any payouts should be decided with the lenders’ capital strength in mind.

TERNA

Terna’s new regulatory framework, allowing it a 5.3 percent return on the capital it invests, puts the Italian power grid operator in a slightly better position than expected, analysts said on Tuesday.

The power grid operator holds conference call to discuss tariff regulations for a new regulatory framework 2016-2023. (1400 GMT)

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Last day of trading of Fiat Chrysler shares before the spinoff of luxury unit Ferrari, due Jan. 4. According to Il Giornale, FCA should trade at around 9 euros per share after the spin off.

(*) EDISON, ENI

Edison is studying a potential offer for Eni’s gas and power assets which are worth 2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that a possible deal could include infrastructure fund F2i as a partner. The paper adds that the deal could lead to Edison’s ordinary shares again being listed on the Milan bourse.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The passage of control of Italian motorway group A4 Holding to Spanish toll road operator Abertis from a consortium that includes Intesa Sanpaolo will likely be delayed to March, Il Messaggero said.

(*) A2A

The utility is ready for new integrations after its deal with LGH, A2A chairman Giovanni Valotti told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

ENEL, ENDESA CHILE

Power generator Endesa Chile said on Tuesday that it has withdrawn the environmental impact study for its 490 megawatt Neltume hydro-electric power project and will rework it.

CEMENTIR, BUZZI UNICEM

Cementir said on Tuesday SACCI had decided to include the 125 million euro offer from Cementir Italia for its cement and ready-mixed concrete unit in the SACCI creditor protection plan, replacing a previous offer from another industry player.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

The company, created from the merger with Mediolanum, debuts on main segment. Mediolanum in turn was delisted by Wednesday.

(*) LVENTURE GROUP

The company’s board approved its 2016-19 industrial plan, expecting a net result of above 4 million euros in 2019.

SAVE

Marco Polo Holding, the main shareholder of Venice airport operator SAVE, will buy before year end 8.75 percent of SAVE from Banca Popolare di Vicenza for 63.4 million euros, the owner of Marco Polo and the bank said on Tuesday.

ZUCCHI

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1400 GMT).

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

