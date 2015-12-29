Italy - Factors to watch on December 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

GENERAL

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi holds traditional year-end news conference (1030 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December business and consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills and 1-1.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due August 2017. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

(*) ENI

The oil major will award a $5-billion contract to build a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship to a consortium including South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries, Japan’s Jgc and France’s Technip, MF reported.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

On Monday, when Ferrari debut on the Milan bourse, the stock of parent company Fiat Chrysler will likely trade between 7 and 9 euros from a current level of 13 euros, la Repubblica said.

UBI BANCA

The company said it will book one-off costs of around 95 million euros in the fourth quarter related to 410 redundancies it agreed with unions.

ATLANTIA, AEROPORTI DI ROMA

Atlantia’s airport unit, Aeroporti di Roma (AdR), said traffic at Rome’s Fiumicino airport had risen around 5 percent this year, helped by the addition of 50 new flights.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company said it had refinanced its medium-to-long-term bank debt through a new 350 million euro facility with improved conditions, lowering its cost of debt to 2.5 percent and extending the repayment terms to 5 years.

SERVIZI ITALIA

The company said it had bought a 50 percent stake in Finanza e Progetti SpA and had signed a contract with Treviso hospital for wash-hire, sterilisation, maintenance and rental of textiles and surgical instruments for 15 years starting from January 2018.

