TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's former telecoms monopolist on Friday posted a better
than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings,
helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to
growth.
Conference call on FY results and 2017-2019 industrial plan
(1300 GMT).
UNICREDIT
Capital increase starts, close before March 10.
Italy's stock exchange on Friday set the stock's ex-rights
reference price at 13.11 euros and the price for the rights at
13.05 euros each.
The banking foundation shareholder CRT, which owns around
2.2 percent of UniCredit, has decided to subscribe up to around
70 percent of its stake in the lender's 13 billion euro capital
increase, diluting its holding to around 1.8 percent, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Sunday. Capital Research, which owns 6.7 percent, is
likely to subscribe, the paper added.
UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade
unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch
a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.
(*) Italian banking foundations will likely have a total stake
of 5 percent in the bank after the capital increase, reducing
its shareholding from the current 5 percent, CorrierEconomia
reported on Monday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The Tuscan bank said on Friday it had reached an accord to
sell its merchant acquiring business to ICBPI in a 520 million
euro deal.
INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI
Italy's top retail bank is still examining a possible tie-up
with insurer Generali and will take all the time it needs to
make up its mind, it said on Friday.
Italy's top insurer will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss
the 3 percent stake it bought in Intesa Sanpaolo in January to
fend off unwanted interest from the bank, a person familiar with
the matter said on Sunday.
(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Ferragamo family, which has a majority stake in the
group, will update the governance pact, "without substantial
changes", in order for the younger generations to have a written
framework agreement, chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo is quoted as
saying by CorrerEconomia. The agreement will be presented to
Italy's market watchdog in about six months, Ferragamo added.
Exane BNP Paribas raises target price on the group by 11
percent to 30 euros.
Deutsche Bank raises target price to 20.50 euros from 19
euros.
Citigroup raises target price to 30 euros from 26.50 euros.
(*) ITALIAN BANKS
The government will loosen conditions for bondholders of
four small banks to ask for a reimbursement for losses they have
suffered when the lenders were rescued, Corriere said on Monday.
(*) BANCA GENERALI
The asset gatherer is looking at possible partnerships to
expand in foreign countries such as Switzerland and China,
Director General Gian Maria Mossa told Affari & Finanza on
Monday.
(*) BPER, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
BPER or Banca Popolare di Sondrio could buy the stakes of
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca in joint asset
management company Arca Sgr, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.
(*) ALERION
Josef Gostner, the newly-elected chairman and CEO of the
company, told CorrierEconomia he will cut employee, financial
and maintenance costs at Alerion. He also plans to give Alerion
the set up and management of some projects won by Fri-El.
ENI
The Italian energy company said a fire had started at its
Sannazzaro de Burgondi refinery in northern Italy on Sunday
morning but had been put out immediately.
POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian post office is ready to confirm its dividend
policy of an 80 percent payout, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
SAFILO
CEO Luisa Delgado told Sunday's la Repubblica that the
recently-agreed joint-venture between LVMH and rival Marcolin
did not change Safilo's plans. She said the group's U.S. retail
chain Solstice was not strategic and that Safilo would seek to
expand its top-end 'atelier' segment that currently includes
Elie Saab and its own Oxydo brand's eyeglasses.
PARMALAT
The dairy group's board is due to meet on Monday on the bid
main owner Lactalis has launched on the shares it does not
already own.
EI TOWERS
Trades ex-dividend of 3.60 euro per share as extraordinary
dividend.
INTERPUMP GROUP
Conference call on acquisition of Spanish Group Inoxpa.
