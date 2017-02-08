The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on Feb. 13.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
UniCredit foundation shareholders Fondazione del Monte di
Bologna e Ravenna, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Modena have
decided to invest up to 96 million euros in UniCredit's 13
billion euro cash call.
BANKS
The head of Italy's bank-bailout fund said on Tuesday the
country lacked a clear strategy for shifting 356 billion euros
in problem loans. In an extraordinary outburst from a man picked
by Rome to help tackle the problem, Alessandro Penati, whose
asset manager was chosen to raise private funds for struggling
banks, said he felt "bitter and disillusioned".
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
Suitors for a 2.5 billion euro bad loan portfolio put on
sale by the bank will have to present their binding offers by
March 20, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The presentation of the bank's industrial plan is postponed
to the end of the month, as the conversion of the government's
for the rescue of the lender requires more time, reported il
Messaggero.
The lender will post 1 billion in losses for 2016 due to new
writedown, the report added.
The plan will be examined by the bank's board on Feb. 23, MF
reported.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for
illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating
investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according
to the transport ministry's own report.
The European Union's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta
Bienkowska said she would not comment an "ongoing procedure"
when asked about the mediation by the EU Commission after
Germany accused Italian regulators of failing to act on evidence
that FCA models used banned defeat devices, in an interview with
Corriere della Sera.
"Until the emissions scandal will be defintiely cloed we
will not be able to go on and the automotive sector will not be
able to maintain its position as leader sector in Europe,"
Bienkowska said, adding the Eu had to be "credible and
transparent.. for the good of all"
ENI
Egypt paid its $630 million financial obligation in January
to Italian oil and gas company Eni to develop the biggest gas
fields ever found in the Mediterranean, Rami Aboul Naga,
assistant Sub Governor for foreign reserves at the Central Bank
of Egypt, told state news agency MENA on Tuesday.
(*) YOOX NET-A-PORTER
The luxury online retailer said on Tuesday revenue rose 17.7
percent last year at constant exchange rates, lifted by sales of
the luxury brand flagship stores it operates and strength in the
Asia Pacific region.
Its CFO Enrico Cavatorta said the group expects net revenues
in 2017 to grow 17-20 percent on an organic basis, in line with
the strategic plan guidance.
CERVED
Italy's Cerved said on Tuesday its Cerved Credit Management
Group unit had signed a letter of intent with Barclays Bank to
exclusively manage a mortgage portfolio worth about 12 billion
euros.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
CNH Industrial unit Iveco holds a news conference to present
FY results with brand President Pierre Lahutte (1000 GMT).
IREN
The town council of Genoa voted on Tuesday against a
decision paving the way for the sale of a majority stake in
Genoa waste company Amiu to Iren. The city of Genoa controls
multiutility Iren alongside the city of Turin.
(*) SNAI
The group said on Tuesday that the board of directors
approved the proposal to change the company's name to Snaitech.
(*) PARMALAT
After examining the fairness opinion by advisers Lazard and
Leonardo&Co, the board of directors resolved that the tender
offer consideration are fair but said that the 2.8 euros per
share price "was within the lower part of the range of amounts
indicated in the fairness opinion".
BANCA SISTEMA
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by
conference call.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
(*) IPO
Banks interested in advising Italy's railway group
(IPO-FERRO.MI) on spinning-off its high-speed and long-distance
trains business will have to present bids by the end of
February, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The state-owned group plans
to list the businesses by the end of the year, the newspaper
added, confirming the schedule announced last year.
