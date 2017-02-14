The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases flash Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) BANKS

Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have submitted a draft merger plan to the ECB that includes a fresh capital injection of between 4 billion and 5 billion euros ($4.3-5.3 bln) and paves the way for the Italian state to become the two ailing lenders' main shareholder, Il Messaggero reported without citing sources.

(*) ENI

China's CNPC is not happy with Eni's plan to have U.S. oil major Exxon join the consortium developing Mozambique's Area 4 licence, MF reported. CNPC entered the consortium in 2013 and is now slowing a new sale of a stake in the Mozambique field which Eni is aiming to announced on March 1.

SAVE

At least four international infrastructure funds have an expressed an interest in taking a stake in Venice airport operator SAVE, Corriere della Sera reported. The moves follow a an ownership shake-up at Finanziaria Internazionale, which together with Morgan Stanley owns 59.6 percent of the airport group through its Agora unit.

FASHION

International textiles buyers are increasingly switching away from China, and back to Western suppliers, as rising labour, raw material and energy costs make the world's dominant producer more expensive.

INTERPUMP GROUP

Board meeting on Q4 results.

SABAF

Board meeting on Q4 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

FOPE

Investor presentation (1030 GMT).

