Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury said on Tuesday it would sell 6 billion euros in six-month bills at auction on Friday.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

COMPANIES (*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank could increase the amount of deteriorated loans to shed to 3.5 billion euros from an initial plan that envisaged the sale of 2 billion bad loans by the end of this year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The bank will sue former managers for damages, several newspapers said.

(*) MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Italian communications authority (AGCOM) may close its investigation into the stake-building by France's Vivendi in private broadcaster Mediaset at the end of March, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Shares in the Italian asset manager fell 6.7 percent on Tuesday, their worst day in eight months, with a trader citing warnings from its CEO that a new way to calculate performance fees could put earnings and dividend at risk.

The idea of a tie-up between the group and insurer Generali is only "speculation", Banca Mediolanum CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore. "It is a groundless idea, there is no merger plan and there won't be in the future," the paper cited the CEO as saying.

(*) LEONARDO

The defense group may sell 46 helicopters in China, for a contract worth around $1 billion, CEO Mauro Moretti was quoted as saying by MF.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder could sign new contracts with Chinese companies such as Carnival, China State Shipbuilding and Cic Capital, several newspapers said.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The European Central Bank will decide on Wednesday the financial needs of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, Il Corriere della Sera reported, adding the banks will probably need nearly 6 billion euros.

The two banks will likely shed its bad loans through a securitisation, MF reported, adding the lenders will likely need 5 billion euros to plug a capital shortfall.

(*) SAIPEM

The Italian group could seal an alliance with Britain's Petrofac, MF reported.

(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE

The publisher will need a capital increase, its CEO Franco Moscetti told Corriere della Sera, adding the group will reduce its workforce to restructure.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................