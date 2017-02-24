The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December industry orders and sales data (0900
GMT) and February consumer and business confidence data (1000
GMT).
Assogestioni releases January fund flows data.
Florence, EU Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Cretu
attends conference on "Better Regulation: a Review of European
Policies".
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros six-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANKS
After UniCredit's capital increase, other bank share issues
worth a total of 15 billion euros are expected in Italy,
according to Il Sole 24 Ore. Beyond Monte dei Paschi, the Veneto
banks and UBI Banca, the paper also mentions a possible
recapitalisation of Banca Carige for 400 million euros.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit said on Thursday that its record 13 billion euro
share issue had been almost fully subscribed, a boost for new
boss Jean-Pierre Mustier's strategy to relaunch Italy's biggest
bank.
(*) According to some papers, the bank's two leading investors
Aabar and Capital Research and Management have subscribed shares
to keep their stakes steady as have private shareholders
Leonardo Del Vecchio and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.
(*) GENERALI, UNICREDIT
UniCredit's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is said to have met
Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni and reiterated the
necessity to protect Generali's "Italianness", La Repubblica
said.
SAIPEM
Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery
for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with
oil companies continuing to delay projects.
MEDIASET, VIVENDI
Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said the group was still
open to build 'a strong business relationship' with Italy's
Mediaset.
(*) Milan prosecutors have placed Vivendi chairman Vincent
Bollore under investigation for alleged market manipulation over
the French group's stake building in Italy broadcaster Mediaset,
a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender is due to hold a board meeting on March 2 at
which a new industrial plan could be examined, La Repubblica
said. The paper adds that the EU authorities had rejected a
proposal of paying some high-ranking managers salaries of more
than 500,000 euros.
LEONARDO
The defence group said on Thursday it expected revenues to
grow on average by 3-5 percent a year in 2017-2021 and would
consider partnerships and acquisitions to expand its core
business.
BANCO BPM
The newly-merged bank said on Thursday that, starting from
Feb. 27, it would offer on the market 65.3 million shares
resulting from the exercise of withdrawal rights by shareholders
who opposed the merger.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The group said FY total revenue was 6.12 billion euros, up
1.1 pct versus year ago while EBITDA was 559 million euros, up
9.3 pct versus year ago.
SIAS, ASTM
Shares in the two toll-road operators closed up around 8
percent on Thursday lifted by a report that controlling
shareholder Gavio is considering a sale to Spain's Abertis
.
JUVENTUS
Board meeting on H1 results.
STEFANEL
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
BANCO DI SARDEGNA
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 7).
CERVED
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.
