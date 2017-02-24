The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and February consumer and business confidence data (1000 GMT).

Assogestioni releases January fund flows data.

Florence, EU Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Cretu attends conference on "Better Regulation: a Review of European Policies".

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

After UniCredit's capital increase, other bank share issues worth a total of 15 billion euros are expected in Italy, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. Beyond Monte dei Paschi, the Veneto banks and UBI Banca, the paper also mentions a possible recapitalisation of Banca Carige for 400 million euros.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Thursday that its record 13 billion euro share issue had been almost fully subscribed, a boost for new boss Jean-Pierre Mustier's strategy to relaunch Italy's biggest bank. (*) According to some papers, the bank's two leading investors Aabar and Capital Research and Management have subscribed shares to keep their stakes steady as have private shareholders Leonardo Del Vecchio and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.

(*) GENERALI, UNICREDIT

UniCredit's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is said to have met Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni and reiterated the necessity to protect Generali's "Italianness", La Repubblica said.

SAIPEM

Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said the group was still open to build 'a strong business relationship' with Italy's Mediaset. (*) Milan prosecutors have placed Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore under investigation for alleged market manipulation over the French group's stake building in Italy broadcaster Mediaset, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. (*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender is due to hold a board meeting on March 2 at which a new industrial plan could be examined, La Repubblica said. The paper adds that the EU authorities had rejected a proposal of paying some high-ranking managers salaries of more than 500,000 euros.

LEONARDO

The defence group said on Thursday it expected revenues to grow on average by 3-5 percent a year in 2017-2021 and would consider partnerships and acquisitions to expand its core business.

BANCO BPM

The newly-merged bank said on Thursday that, starting from Feb. 27, it would offer on the market 65.3 million shares resulting from the exercise of withdrawal rights by shareholders who opposed the merger.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The group said FY total revenue was 6.12 billion euros, up 1.1 pct versus year ago while EBITDA was 559 million euros, up 9.3 pct versus year ago.

SIAS, ASTM

Shares in the two toll-road operators closed up around 8 percent on Thursday lifted by a report that controlling shareholder Gavio is considering a sale to Spain's Abertis .

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on H1 results.

STEFANEL

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 7).

CERVED

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

