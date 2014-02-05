Italy - Factors to watch on February 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Electrolux’s biggest plant in Italy could face closure unless a support plan is agreed with the government, the head of the Swedish appliance maker’s Italian business said on Tuesday.

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote on Tuesday which he had called to hurry a law through parliament aimed at reducing prison overcrowding.

ECONOMY

Markit, January service Pmi data (0843 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility Enel posted a 7.6 percent rise in core earnings for 2013, boosted by the sale of assets as business in main markets continued to struggle.

* POLTRONA FRAU

U.S. office furniture group Haworth is set to buy 58.6 percent of the Italian group at a price of 2.96 euros per share and will launch a public tender offer on the remaining shares at the same price.

MEDIOBANCA

Italy’s Mediobanca is working on plans to set up a fund to package the bad loans some of the smaller Italian lenders built up during the recession, a source close to the matter said.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy’s fourth-largest bank said on Tuesday that ratings agency Standard & Poor’s had placed the bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

CARIGE

The mid-sized bank, which needs to plug an 800 million euro capital shortfall, is set to unveil the size of a share sale with its new business plan at the end of March, a source close to the bank said on Tuesday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Antonella Mansi, the head of the Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, told Bloomberg news agency on Tuesday the charitable foundation was in advanced talks mainly with foreign investors to sell its stake in the bank, several newspapers reported.

* PIRELLI

Lauro61 started on Jan. 27 merger steps with Camfin through which it controls the tyre maker, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

VERSACE

The fashion house is expected to choose between three potential partners vying for a minority stake around the end of February, three sources familiar with the matter said.

