Italy - Factors to watch on February 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy’s centre-right launched a fierce attack on the speaker of the upper house on Wednesday over his decision to have the Senate join a criminal case as an injured party against former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

COMPANIES

* UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s No.1 and 2 banks are involved in preliminary talks with buyout group KKR to set up a vehicle that would take the lenders’ bad debt, daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday citing sources close to the plan.

* MEDIOBANCA, POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA,

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BANCO DESIO AND BANCA CARIGE

The investment bank could be in talks with a handful of mid-sized banks interested in its project to set up a vehicle to buy and manage their bad debt, daily MF reported, citing Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna, Credito Valtellinese, Banco Desio and Banca Carige.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Italy will probably hold its planned auction of digital television frequency licences by the middle of the year, Deputy Industry Minister Antonio Catricala said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Holds board meeting. The company said on Wednesday changes to its governance bylaws were not on the board meeting’s agenda.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

The bank said on Wednesday it would remain under special administration for six more months.

FIAT

Fiat-Chrysler’s pay talks with Italian unions stalled on Wednesday after the automaker said it could not grant wage increases this year given tough market conditions. * Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari, controlled by Fiat, has demerged its merchandising business to create a new company named Ferrari Brand, dailies Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera reported.

* ALITALIA

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways could take a stake in the Italian airlines through a dedicated rights issue worth 300 million euros, which would be equal to a shareholding of 49 percent in Alitalia, Messaggero reports.

A potential deal to buy a stake in the troubled Italian airline could be the biggest test yet for Etihad’s strategy of using stakes in ailing airlines as an easy way to expand its global footprint.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The project to expand the Panama Canal, one of the world’s most important shipping routes, was in doubt on Wednesday after talks between the canal administrator and a Spanish-led building consortium fell apart and work ground to a halt.

POLTRONA FRAU

U.S. office furnisher Haworth agreed to pay 2.96 euros ($4) a share for a majority stake in Poltrona Frau before acquiring the rest of the company in a deal the Italian upmarket armchair maker hopes will increase its access to international markets.

ITALCEMENTI

Holds board meeting on preliminary full-year results.

SORIN

Holds board meeting on preliminary full-year results.

BANCA PROFILO

Holds presentation of 2014-2016 industrial plan (1630 GMT).

IPO

A bank working on the listing of Italian energy group Gala has proposed a price range of 12.0-14.5 euros per share which would value the company at up to 200 million euros ($271 million), according to a document seen by Reuters.

