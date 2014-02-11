Italy - Factors to watch on February 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano faced fierce criticism on Monday over reports that he asked Mario Monti about replacing Silvio Berlusconi as prime minister months before his government fell at the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011.

Rome, Poste Italiane CEO Massimo Sarmi speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport, Mail and Telecommunication Committee (1200 GMT) on stake sale and at senate on privatisation (1330 GMT).

Milan, UniCredit inaugurates ‘UniCredit Tower’ with Chairman Giuseppe Vita, CEO Federico Ghizzoni, Prime Minister Enrico Letta (1430 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets small company network ‘Rete Imprese Italia’ (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

A surprise slump in Italian industrial output in December has thrown a shadow over prospects for a firm economic recovery, though analysts still expect gross domestic product grew slightly at the end of last year, the first since mid-2011.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 7.5 billion euros ($10.24 billion) of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular mid-month auction on Feb. 13.

COMPANIES

Board meetings on preliminary FY results:

Moleskine followed by conference call (1700 GMT)

Recordati

Saipem followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

BANKS

Italy’s Economy Ministry on Monday backed initiatives by lenders to offload their bad debts but said it saw no need to set up a “bad bank” using either public or European Union funds.

Regulators will exempt banks that had mandatory European Commission-approved restructuring plans in place last year - such as Monte dei Paschi di Siena - from the harshest of stress tests in 2014, Italian government officials say.

MEDIASET

European soccer’s governing body UEFA awarded television broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI the exclusive rights to show in Italy all live Champions League matches and their highlights for the seasons between 2015-2018, the company said on Monday.

Rival Sky Italia, part of News Corp, won the exclusive transmission rights for the Europa League for the same seasons, ANSA press agency said, without giving a source.

ILVA, ARCELORMITTAL

The world’s biggest steel producer ArcelorMittal is among parties considering buying Italian steelmaker Ilva, depending on the cost of an environmental cleanup plan ordered by the government, several sources said on Monday.

POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Italy’s cooperative lender Popolare Emilia Romagna EMII.MI is in talks with some investors to sell a portion of its souring loans, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

MEDIOLANUM

Italian asset manager Mediolanum MED.MI said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolanum reached 147 million euros ($200 million) in January.

ELECTROLUX

Top management due to speak before Senate Industry Committee (1330 GMT) in Rome.

A2A

The cities of Milan and Brescia have hired Mittel Advisory to define a price for the 5 percent stake they are planning to sell in Italy’s No. 1 regional utility A2A A2.MI, a source close to the Brescia administration said on Monday.

