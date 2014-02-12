Italy - Factors to watch on February 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Enrico Letta promised new measures to lift the economy on Tuesday after weeks of tension over the slow pace of reform fanned speculation that he could be replaced as premier by his party leader Matteo Renzi.

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros 12-month BOTs maturing on Feb. 13, 2015 (364 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Moody’s downgraded Fiat-Chrysler’s FIA.MI rating to B1 from Ba3 on Tuesday, citing weak 2013 results and challenges it sees for the Italian carmaker in achieving its guidance this year.

Chrysler Group’s newly redesigned Jeep Cherokee falls short of the hype, Consumer Reports magazine said on Tuesday, citing the sport utility vehicle for a choppy ride and clumsy handling.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s top two banks, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, are in talks over a joint project to deal with their restructured loans, the head of UniCredit said, as the country’s lenders strive to tackle their large stock of problematic debt.

SAIPEM

The oil services group Saipem missed its 2013 profit targets due to delays in the awarding of new contracts and in the execution of existing ones in the last months of last year.

MOLESKINE

The notebook maker said it saw sales growth ahead as it reported a 13.5 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, fulfilling a pledge to raise sales in late 2013 after a disappointing third quarter.

TELECOM ITALIA

The TAR regional administrative court discusses Telecom Italia’s appeal against 103 milion euro fine by antitrust.

* POSTE ITALIANE

The group, which is due to list a 40 percent stake, is owed by the Italian state 2 billion euros, la Repubblica said on Wednesday, citing the group’s chief executive.

The Italian post office has set up a joint venture with Brazil’s postal group Correios do Brasil and is looking for a partner to launch a mobile phone business in the country, Poste Italiane’s CEO Massimo Sarmi was quoted as saying during a speech he gave in parliament on Tuesday.

* FERROVIE DELLO STATO

The railway group’s new industrial plan will envisage investments of 11 billion euros in new trains over five years, two papers said on Wednesday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank’s main shareholder, a charitable foundation, wants to remain an investor in the lender after parts of its stake and a planned capital increase, the MF said on Wednesday, citing the foundation’s chairwoman. The paper said the foundation’s stake could be diluted to around 5 percent following the stake sale and the cash call.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal’s administrator said on Tuesday it was holding ongoing talks with a building consortium led by Spain’s Sacyr aimed at jumpstarting a stalled project to expand the waterway, which ran aground amid a dispute over massive cost overruns.

* ALITALIA

Citi has been appointed an advisor to Alitalia in its talks with Etihad, various papers said on Wednesday.

The investment by the postal service in the airline is expected to yield returns of around 90 million euros over three years, ANSA news agency said.

AEFFE

Holds board meeting on 2013 sales.

EDISON

Holds board meeting on FY results.

ENI

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release on Feb. 13).

INDESIT

Holds board meeting on Q4 and preliminary FY results; followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

PRADA

Holds board meeting on 2013 sales.

SABAF

Holds board meeting on Q4 results; followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

