Italy - Factors to watch on February 14

POLITICS

Prime Minister Enrico Letta said he would tender his resignation on Friday, opening the way for centre-left leader Matteo Renzi to take the helm of Italy’s third government in less than a year.

ECONOMY

ISTAT release flash preliminary Q4 GDP (0900 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy releases December data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

Moody’s reviews Italy’s credit rating on Friday.

Italian bond yields dipped on Thursday as some investors saw Matteo Renzi’s call for Prime Minister Enrico Letta to resign as paving the way for more decisive government under the centre-left leader.

The treasury said on Thursday it would offer on Feb. 17 up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion euros) in 2018 BTP bonds carrying a 3.5 percent coupon in exchange for five BTP and CCTEU bonds maturing in 2015-2017.

COMPANIES * FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The Italian aerospace and defence group plans to set up a bad company with the loss-making transport business of Ansaldo Breda, daily la Repubblica reported. This move would pave the way for the sale of Finmeccanica’s transport units - Ansaldo STS and the profitable part of Ansaldo Breda - to the Italian strategic fund, according to the newspaper.

* BANCA ETRURIA, BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Italian cooperative lenders Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna and Banca Popolare di Vicenza have expressed interest for a merger with the mid-sized lender bank based in Arezzo, daily MF reported.

* TIM PARTICIPAÇOES

Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company posted a larger-than-expected profit on Thursday as investments in fiber optic lines helped bring down network rental costs.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

The two banks are in talks to set up a vehicle to pool restructured loans with a nominal value of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

ENI

The oil major said it would lift payouts for investors and cut back on spending over the next three years, despite cutting its annual forecast for output growth, falling into line behind Europe’s other big oil firms on dividends and costs.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC is nowhere close to a deal with the Canadian government on a multibillion-dollar investment to upgrade two Ontario facilities, including its minivan assembly plant in Windsor, its top executive said on Thursday.

* ALITALIA

The carrier’s trade unions said on Friday they have reached a deal with the management to avoid lay off for 1,900 workers. The agreement, announced in a statement by the FIT-CISL union, is part of the restructuring plan for the troubled carrier and a prerequisite for a tie-up with Etihad Airways.

BENI STABILI

Holds board meeting on FY results.

DAMIANI

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

IMA

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

ITALMOBILIARE

Holds board meeting on 2014 budget.

CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS

Board meetings on Q4 results.

ELICA

Board meetings on Q4 results followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

INTERPUMP GROUP

Board meeting on Q4 results.

