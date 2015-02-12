Italy - Factors to watch on February 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

TREASURY

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche 3-year BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2018 at 0.75 percent coupon; 3.25-4.0 billion euros new 7-year BTP bonds due April 15, 2022 at 1.35 percent coupon; 1.0-1.5 billion euros tenth tranche 15-year BTP bonds due March 1, 2030 at 3.5 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank has raised the size of a planned capital increase to 3 billion euros to meet tough capital targets set by the European Central Bank after reporting its fourth consecutive annual loss.

CEO Fabrizio Viola was quoted as saying in Il Sole 24 Ore the bank will be able to look “more effectively” at possible mergers once it completes its planned capital increase and cleans up its accounts. At the moment there is nothing on the table, he added.

UNICREDIT

The bank said on Thursday it had signed a deal with U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group to sell its UCCMB bad loan management unit together with a pool of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 2.4 billion euros.

JP Morgan cuts price target to 6.70 euros from 7.30 euros; rating overweight

Socgen cuts to sell from hold rating; target price to 5 euros from 5.60 euros

BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare posted a larger-than-expected loss of 1.95 billion euros in 2014 hit by 3.56 billion euros in loan loss provisions as it took into account the outcome of last year’s health check of banking assets across the euro zone.

The CEO of the bank said on Wednesday the cooperative bank felt “solid” enough to play an active role in a possible fresh wave of mergers among Italy’s ‘popolari’ lenders after a government decree to turn them into joint-stock companies.

UBI BANCA

Italian tax police carried out a fresh round of searches in the offices of Italy’s fifth-largest bank UBI Banca on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged obstruction of regulators, two sources and a judicial document said.

* UBI Banca posted a surprise 2014 loss of 725.8 million euros hit by writedowns of goodwill and intangible assets but said it would pay a higher dividend of 8 euro cents a share.

The bank holds conference call on FY results with the press (1300 GMT) and with analysts (1400 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO

Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.

* Its shares have been temporarily suspended from trading pending the release of a statement, the Milan bourse said on Thursday.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige posted a 2014 loss of 544 million euros hit by loan loss provisions as its interest income and fees fell.

Conference call on preliminary FY results (1530 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender posted a net loss of 325 million euros in 2014 hit by loan and goodwill writedowns in a balance-sheet clean-up following a yearlong health check of euro zone lenders which ended last October.

Conference call on preliminary FY results (0830 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

The lender posted a 31 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 151.8 million euros helped by higher interest income and fees.

Conference call on preliminary FY results (0930 GMT).

MEDIOLANUM

Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy; raises target price to 7 euros

BANCA GENERALI

Citigroup raises target price to 27.50 euros from 25 euros

AZIMUT

Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy; raises target price to 23.50 euros

* FINMECCANICA

Deutsche Bank raises target price to 9 euros from 7.70 euros; rating hold

* SNAM

Deutsche Bank raises target price to 4.40 euros from 4.30 euros; rating hold

* TERNA

Deutsche Bank raises target price to 4 euros from 3.80 euros; rating hold

CAMPARI

Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral

PIRELLI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

