Italy - Factors to watch on February 24

POLITICS

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan expressed cautious optimism on Monday that the European Commission would approve Italy’s 2015 budget this week, after protracted wrangling over whether Rome is doing enough to cut its public debt.

Switzerland signed an agreement with Italy on Monday to share tax information to help Rome combat tax evasion that costs the government 90 billion euros ($100 billion) a year.

TREASURY

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros new CTZ bonds due Feb. 27, 2017 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 20th tranche 15-year BTPEI bonds due Sept. 15, 2026 at 3.10 percent annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The Italian defence group has agreed to sell its rail and signalling units to Japan’s Hitachi in a deal it says will help it to cut net debt this year by 600 million euros ($680 million) and focus on its core business.

* WORLD DUTY FREE

South Korea’s Lotte Group has submitted a proposal to acquire a controlling stake in Italy’s World Duty Free SpA WDF.MI in a deal estimated at 3 trillion to 4 trillion won ($2.7 billion - $3.6 billion), Korean media reported on Tuesday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI * RCS is expected to hold a board meeting on March 2 to discuss the Mondadori submitted for its book unit, la Repubblica said. Il Messaggero said instead RCS board would meet on March 4 and that Mondadori may raise the value of the offer to 155 million euros from 135 million euros.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Foundation shareholder Cariverona plans to increase its stake in the cooperative bank if a government plan to reform the 10 largest “popolari” banks is carried through removing current ownership and voting limits and create a group of stable shareholders in Banco Popolare, MF said in an unsourced report.

A2A

The cities of Milan and Brescia have completed the placement of 5.1 percent stake in the regional utility, a Milan city source said on Monday.

Bond swap offer ends on Tuesday. (1600 GMT).

SOGEFI

The Italian car parts maker on Monday reported a drop in full-year net profit, hit by weakness in South America and costs for restructuring in Europe, and said it would not distribute a dividend to cut debt.

OVS IPO-OVS.MI

Clothing retailer OVS IPO ends.

PIRELLI & C.

News conference to present project “Pirelli Annual Report 2014” with Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera (1130 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 10).

SARAS

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (morning), followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

AUTOGRILL

News conference to present a project with Chairman Gilberto Benetton and CEO Gianmario Tondato da Ruos (1000 GMT).

LA DORIA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

