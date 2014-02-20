Italy - Factors to watch on February 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister-designate Matteo Renzi said he expected his new government to be in place in time for a formal vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, after he wrapped up consultations with the main political parties.

Rome, President Giorgio Napolitano attends “Premio Leonardo”, prize-giving ceremony for Italian quality.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, December industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

COMPANIES

GENERALI

The board of Generali has mandated Chief Executive Mario Greco to pursue legal action and seek damages from two former top executives in relation to past loss-making investments, the Italian insurer said on Wednesday.

* BANKS

European Banking Authority President Andrea Enria defended in a letter to Il Sole 24 Ore rules on loan reclassification and said that the article in the paper he was responding to did not paint a positive picture of Italian banks’ assets, “thus supporting the deeply rooted conviction among foreign analysts that forbearance practices are widespread in Italy and that credit quality is in fact worse than banks’ balance sheets show.”

MEDIOBANCA

Italian investment bank Mediobanca is working on a project to pool the bad loans some of the smaller Italian lenders built up during the recession, CEO Alberto Nagel said on Wednesday, adding the bank would decide whether the project is feasible in the next two months.

Mediobanca confirmed it targetted a Basel III-compliant core capital ratio above 10 percent in June this year, rising above 11 percent in 2015 and 2016, according to presentation slides posted on its website on Wednesday.

BANCO POPOLARE

Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday it had lowered the long-term rating on Banco Popolare to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’, citing the lender’s weak financial profile and the risk of further credit losses.

* FIAT CHRYSLER

The auto maker will present its first mini-Jeep, a small SUV produced in Italy, at the Geneva car show, Corriere della Sera reported.

UNIPOL

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had started proceedings against insurer Unipol for not complying with a request to sell assets laid down as a condition to clear its merger with smaller rival Premafin.

ENEL

BG Group has bought six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Italian utility Enel as it seeks to replace lost supplies from its Egyptian operations.

EDISON

France’s EDF is seeking to sell 70 percent of the renewable energy asset portfolio held by its Italian unit Edison, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

PRYSMIAN

Italy’s Prysmian, the world’s biggest maker of power and telecommunications cables, said on Wednesday it had sealed a 100 million euro ($137 million) credit deal with investment bank Mediobanca.

* RISANAMENTO

U.S. businessman Tom Barrack has submitted an offer to take over the property group through its Oui holding for 250 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting market sources. The plan includes the launch of a buyout offer at a price of 20 cents per share plus 60 million euros for the creditor banks, for an overall price of 28 cents a share.

* ERG

Q8 is set to buy Shell’s 800 petrol stations in Italy, MF reported on Thursday adding that both Q8 Italia and Shell Italia had set up internal meetings with managers on Thursday for announcements.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Italy’s state railways company is to spend 24 billion euros ($33 billion) in the next four years on developing its routes and transport technology and buying new trains, it said on Wednesday. * CEO Mauro Moretti told Il Sole 24 Ore it was too early to talk about a possible listing of the group. Plans had been discussed with outgoing Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni but it remains to be seen what the position of the key shareholder would be under the new government.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on FY results (portfolio on Jan. 23, 2014).

INNOVATECH

Meeting with analysts to present 2014-2016 strategic guidelines and 2014 outlook (1000 GMT).

TENARIS

Board meeting on FY results.

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy......

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................