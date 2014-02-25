Italy - Factors to watch on February 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

The newly installed government seeks to win a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won his first confidence vote in parliament on Monday, pledging to cut labour taxes, free up funds for investment in schools and pass wide institutional reforms to tackle Italy’s economic malaise.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, December retail sales data (0900 GMT); February consumer confidence data (1000 GMT); January extra EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche CTZs maturing on Dec. 31, 2015 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 13th tranche BTPEIs maturing on Sept. 30, at 1,70 percent annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

* Italy’s head of debt management Maria Cannata said on Monday that an option being studied as part of Treasury’s plans to create a new BTP Italia linker for institutional investors included offering “less protection” than what this bond currently grants to small investors.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

The top investor in Banca Carige said on Monday it would ask the lender’s shareholders for a delay in a capital increase planned at the mid-sized lender.

* The Bank of Italy will hold talks on Tuesday with the executives of the lender, which is embroiled in a row with its top investor over the timing of a planned capital increase.

MONCLER

Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler said on Monday sales and profit grew at double-digit rates in 2013, supporting the growth prospects which drew strong demand for its December listing.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

INDESIT

Chinese group Haier is in pole position to become partner of the Italian home appliances maker, Il Sole 24 Ore and Corriere della Sera said.

