Italy - Factors to watch on February 4

POLITICS

Italy gave new Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a warm welcome on Tuesday, but stopped well short of expressing backing for his ambitious plans to relax the conditions of Greece’s international bailout plan.

ECONOMY

Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stuck by plans to shake up Italy’s cooperative banks on Tuesday, and said he was ready to call a confidence vote to pass a decree reforming the sector.

Association of cooperative banks Assopopolari holds meeting on government decree about governance reform.

Italy has drawn up a plan to set up a state-backed bad bank to mop up problematic loans of Italian banks and help clean up their balance sheets, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday, citing a draft copy of the plan.

Some high-level officials are also working on a plan for a potential bad bank for cooperative banks, MF said.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group will invest more than one billion euros to cover Italy with high-speed broadband and create more than 4,000 jobs, CEO Marco Patuano told Il Messaggero in an interview. The chief executive also said that in a business plan that will be presented in coming days, Telecom Italia would report a “significantly lower” debt levels, without giving any details.

Several papers mention Telecom Italia cooling for the moment on a potential tie up between its Brazilian unit and Oi .

* SAIPEM

The energy group is in the running to win contracts to lay the gas pipelines for the TAP project to bring Azeri gas to Italy, MF said.

* ANIMA

Private equity firm Clessidra has sold its 7.5 percent stake in Anima, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* EI TOWERS, MEDIASET

VimpelCom’s Italian unit Wind will decide by Friday with whom to enter exclusive talks for the sale of its phone masts.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Extra costs for recalls last year cut a full percentage point from North American profit margins for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company said on Tuesday, with an unplanned repair bill of about $830 million.

STATE RAILWAY

Italy said on Tuesday it had chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser in its plans to privatise state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato.

ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable company reports preliminary full-year results

YOOX

The company reports preliminary full-year results

