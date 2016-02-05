Italy - Factors to watch on February 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 10.

COMPANIES * BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

A meeting of the banks’ heads and advisors on Thursday was a step forward in plans to merge the two lenders, Corriere della Sera said. A conference call with the ECB should take place on Friday to discuss the idea of granting Pop Milano autonomy for 3 years after a merger, it said.

Problems over the tie-up remain but the idea is to wrap things up in the next few days and unveil guidelines of the deal on Feb. 14 or at most Feb 21, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The share swap ratio is a delicate issue but a ratio of 12 Pop Milano shares for each Banco Popolare share is a ballpark indication, it said.

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

Milan prosecutors are looking into Hitachi’s agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS from Italian defense group Finmeccanica at 9.5 euros per share, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Hitachi said on Thursday it rejected any allegation of collusion in its acquisition of Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda from Finmeccanica.

TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participaçoes, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, posted a 3.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income despite falling revenues, as it continued selling rights to more of its cellular towers.

CEO Marco Patuano attends news conference to present app NOma in Rome (1400 GMT).

ASTALDI

An Italian consortium, including construction company Astaldi, is close to securing a contract to build the world’s largest telescope in the Chilean desert, project owner the European Southern Observatory said on Thursday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is considering a buyback of a 2.16 billion euro subordinated 10-year bond maturing 2018, La Repubblica said.

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 28), followed by conference call.

* ENEL, FASTWEB

The broadband telecommunications group Fastweb is interested in Enel’s Open Fiber project to help roll out an ultrabroadband network and is also ready to consider entering Metroweb Italia, Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno told La Stampa newspaper.

LUXOTTICA

For a man who created the world’s leading eyewear company after growing up in a Milanese orphanage and learning metalwork in a tool shop, the issue of who to hand it on to should be relatively easy.

BANCA SISTEMA

The bank said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Stepstone Financial Holdings to buy all of Beta Stepstone for 60.8 million euros.

Board meeting on Q4 results.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

PININFARINA

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................