Italy - Factors to watch on February 8

ECONOMY

Rome, conference on “Europe and the Challenges of the Future” with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0900 GMT).

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 11.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

Leonardo Del Vecchio, an influential investor in Italy’s biggest bank by assets, said on Monday that the lender may need management changes to adapt to a new economic environment.

(*) LUXOTTICA

Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio reiterated in an interview with Affari e Finanza that management will be handed over to the group’s second lines once he is done with simplifying the company’s operations. He also said that he had already given indications to his holding company Delfin to always “opt for internal choices” for his succession.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank will start discussing about a tie-up after its shareholders’ meeting, la Repubblica said, adding Cariparma is oen of the possible partners.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

Activist investor Amber Capital said on Saturday it was not happy with a new price set for the buyout of minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS.

The statement comes after similar comments by Bluebell Partners, setting the scene for a tug-of-war between the investment funds and Japan’s Hitachi.

Hitachi is weighing the option to appeal against Consob’s decision to raise the price of the mandatory public offer on Ansalso STS, some Italian newspapers reported on Sunday. (*) The CEO of Ansaldo STS could leave the company in April to move to ship builder Fincantieri or to unlisted AnsaldoEnergia, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

SAIPEM

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s has put the group under credit-watch with negative implications, Saipem said in an addendum to documents published ahead of its rights issue. Saipem also said it expected its 2015 EBITDA underlying to be 1.2 billion euros.

ITALIAN BANKS

Prospective buyers for the four banks rescued last year will receive in the next few days an invitation to the data room for the lenders under disposal, Roberto Nicastro, chairman of the lenders, told la Repubblica on Saturday. Former top executives at the four lenders have been asked for 480 million euros in compensation for damages, Nicastro said, adding the money should go to savers hit by the rescue.

UNIPOL

The group does not plan to buy assets in the banking sector, UnipolSai Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri was quoted as saying by Milano Finanza on Saturday. Cimbri also said the group’s financial results for 2015 will be good.

BANCO POPOLARE

The cooperative bank is mulling the option to sell its asset management unit Aletti Gestielle, Milano Finanza said in an unsourced report on Saturday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker and Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) are in talks over a possible partnership to produce cars in the country, Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman was quoted as saying by Iran news agency Mehr on Sunday. Fiat Chrysler declined to comment on the issue.

The head of the United Auto Workers said on Friday he has asked Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne for a meeting to discuss the company’s plan to stop making two low-profit car models.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank said on Friday it is looking to accelerate sales of troubled loans and will partner with a player specialising in the sector to improve bad loan recoveries.

The lender said on Friday current accounts fell 2.4 percent in the last quarter of 2015 but were 2.3 percent higher on an annual basis, according to slides posted on the bank’s website.

(*) ENGINEERING

The group said on Monday private equity funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII have signed agreement to buy 37.1 percent of Engineering at 66 euros per share.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on FY results.

ENEL

At the end of February or the beginning of March the power company, together with telecoms operators Wind and Vodafone , will present a business plan to build a broad band network in 250 Italian towns, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

ENEL GREEN POWER

A joint venture set up last year between Enel Green Power and F2i is interested in buying the Italian assets put on sale by U.S. funds 9ren and Silver Ridge, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

Board meeting on FY results.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on FY results.

PRELIOS

Capital increase starts; ends on Feb. 24.

NOVA RE

Sorgente SGR starts full takeover bid on Nova Re shares; ends on Feb. 26.

ZEPHYRO

Trades ex-dividend of 0.50 euro per share.

