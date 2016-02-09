Italy - Factors to watch on February 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Rome, Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni meets counterparts from Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherland on the EU future; followed by joint news conference (1800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT) and news conference (1530 GMT), as talk of the CEO losing the support of some shareholders gathers pace. (*) UniCredit’s Polish unit, Bank Pekao, may buy smaller rival BPH without Swiss franc-denominated loans which the latter’s owner, GE Money, plans to split off, Puls Biznesu daily said on Tuesday. (*) Apart from the names of Sergio Ermotti, Andrea Orcel and Marco Morelli that have been cited by bankers and sources as possible successors for Ghizzoni, papers mention Flavio Valeri, Carlo Cimbri, Gaetano Micciche, Gianni Franco Papa, Carlo Vivaldi, Jean Pierre Mustier and Giampiero Maioli.
Board meeting to discuss outgoing CEO Mario Greco. (*) During a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola may assume powers currently held by outgoing CEO Mario Greco who is set to leave for rival Zurich, according to some papers.
The head of Popolare di Milano sounded a cautious note on Monday about an expected tie-up with rival Banco Popolare, saying it was hard to know when merger talks might conclude.
The lender said on Monday its CET 1 ratio stood at 13.52 percent in 2015 while its net profit rose 9.5 percent to 166.2 million euros.
Conference call on FY results on Tuesday (0830 GMT).
The lender said on Monday fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio at end-December was 13.5 percent while 2015 loan loss provisions were 440 million euros.
Conference call on FY results on Tuesday (0930 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it is expanding a defect investigation of 856,000 Fiat Chrysler SUVs and cars because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit, thinking they have put the transmission in Park.
Italian eyewear group Safilo and Swatch Ltd have signed a collaboration agreement for Swatch branded sunglass eyewear.
Pro-forma sales at recently merged online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter posted a larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in 2015 from a year earlier as consumers across regions shopped more using mobile phones or tablets.
The renewable energy group said on Monday its preliminary 2015 core earnings fell 5.3 percent on the year to 1.8 billion euros, versus Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 1.844 billion euros.
Enel reports 2015 preliminary results on Tuesday.
Italy’s biggest regional utility and smaller peer LGH said on Monday they had extended exclusive talks on a tie-up to Feb. 29.
News conference in Rome (1030 GMT).
