Italy - Factors to watch on February 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Administrative court to rule on whether the reform on cooperative banks clashes with Italian constitution.

Cabinet meeting on GACS, banking reform and debt collection measures (2000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The bank’s CEO said on Tuesday he did not have the time to think about whether his job was on the line and that he was totally focused on managing the bank.

UniCredit is sailing into the market squalls - in a leaky canoe. The Italian bank beat 2015 net profit forecasts, and Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni is making progress on a plan to cut costs and boost revenue. Yet too much of its future health rests on things that now look less secure. (*) The lender plans to confirm a dividend payout of 40 percent of net profits from this year’s financial results , CEO Federico Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

GENERALI

The insurer said on Tuesday its board would assign temporarily powers of group CEO to the Chairman after it acknowledged the departure, with immediate effect, of Mario Greco.

ANSALDO STS

Hitachi said on Tuesday it intends to appeal the decision of Italian market watchdog Consob to raise the price of the Japan group’s mandatory tender offer on 59.93 percent of signaling group Ansaldo STS.

BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare, Italy’s fourth-largest bank by assets, turned in a profit in 2015 for the first time in five years helped by lower loan loss provisions and said it would pay a dividend of 0.15 euros a share.

The bank’s CEO said he expects to close 600-650 million euro sale of secured and unsecured bad loans in the first half.

The CEO also said direct funding increased in 2016 with core components up by around 1 billion euros.

Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti sounded a positive note on ongoing tie-up talks with Popolare di Milano, saying significant steps had been made.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO

The CEOs of the two lenders are expected to meet with officials at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt on Wednesday to present their tie-up plan, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

POPOLARE VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

The cooperative bank posted a 2015 net loss of 1.4 billion euros as it cleaned up its balance sheet ahead of a cash call for up to 1.5 billion euros and a stock market listing early this year.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender said on Tuesday it had posted a 2015 net loss of 882 million euros.

(*) SAIPEM

Saipem can count on core shareholders Eni and state lender fund FSI remaining core shareholders for the next 3 years, Eni CFO Massimo Mondazzi told Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) ENI

US fund SK Capital met with government representatives on Tuesday to discuss its interest in buying a stake in Eni’s chemical unit Versalis, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the fund was said to be interested in a stake of around 70 percent worth 1.2 billion euros.

A2A

Foreign Press Association in Milan holds meeting with A2A on strategies and perspectives in Italy and abroad with Chairman Giovanni Valotti, CEO Luca Valerio Camerano (1045 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

