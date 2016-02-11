Italy - Factors to watch on February 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Italy sells up to 5.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday offering three-, seven- and 15-year debt at auction.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The Italian government approved a package of measures on Wednesday aimed at helping the country’s ailing banking sector, including the creation of a guarantee scheme to enable domestic banks to offload non-performing loans.

MEDIOBANCA

The Milanese merchant bank said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 24 percent as higher net interest income and fees failed to offset a one-off charge for the rescue of four troubled local lenders.

UBI BANCA

Italy’s fifth-largest bank swung to a net profit of 117 million euros ($132 million) for 2015 as rising fees and lower loan loss charges helped offset a sharp drop in interest income, and raised its payout to shareholders.

SAIPEM

Capital increase ends.

Moody’s said on Wednesday it was reviewing the oil services group’s ‘Baa3’ credit rating for a possible downgrade.

ANSALDO STS

Paul Singer held 8.1 percent of the Italian train signalling group as of Feb. 4 while UBS cut its stake to 5.6 percent from 7.2 percent on Feb. 2, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Massachusetts Financial Services Company held a 5.1 percent stake in the Italian business data group as of Feb. 2 up from 2.6 percent as of May 19, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meetings on preliminary FY results.

SAIPEM

SABAF

Board meeting on Q4 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

