Italy - Factors to watch on February 12

GENERAL

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi receives European Parliament President Martin Schulz (0930 GMT), followed by news conference.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).

Turin, European Banking Authority (EBA) Chairman Andrea Enria attends conference on “Preventing and Resolving Bank Crises in the European Banking Union and Depositor Protection” (0800 GMT).

Milan, FABI-Italian bank workers’ union holds conference “A New Model of Bank”, with UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni, Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah, Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti, Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Fabrizio Viola (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) are ready to announce a merger to create Italy’s No. 3 bank this month if regulators give the green light, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

SAIPEM

The oil contractor said its rights issue was 87.8 percent subscribed at the end of the offer period for a total amount of 3.073 billion euros. The unexercised option rights will be offered on the Milan bourse from Feb. 15.

A plunge in oil prices and little sign of recovery anytime soon have left Italian oil contractor Saipem ill-prepared to cope with life independent from former parent Eni, even after a 3.5 billion euro ($4 billion) fundraising.

ENI

The Irish government said on Thursday it had awarded oil and gas licences to companies including oil majors Eni, Exxon and Statoil, allowing them to explore for hydrocarbons off the coast of Ireland.

Iran’s cancellation of a conference when it had been due to unveil investment contracts to international oil firms signals that political feuding is disrupting plans to revive its energy sector.

UNIPOLSAI

Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Friday group net profit in 2015 fell 5.8 percent to 738 million euros burdened by an 84 million euro charge regarding deferred taxes.

Conference call on preliminary FY results on Friday (1100 GMT).

FINMECCANICA

Kuwait will sign a deal next week to buy Eurofighter jets, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA said on Thursday, citing the defence minister.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s Banca Carige cut its full-year 2015 net loss by 92 percent to 44.6 million euros ($50 million), helped by sharply lower provisions against loan losses and one-off gains from the sale of its insurance units.

Conference call on FY results (0900 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participações SA, the Brazilian telephone unit of Telecom Italia plans to lay off 800 to 1,000 workers as it restructures operations to boost efficiency, a union representing company workers said on Thursday.

* POSTE ITALIANE

Insurance arm Poste Vita has hired 3 banks (Deutsche Bank, UBS, CBRE Global Investors) to identify investment opportunities in Europe’s real estate sector, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender posted a 2015 net profit of 219.2 million euros, up from 29.8 million the previous year.

CEO Alessandro Vandelli told analysts the bank is looking at lenders based in Italy’s northern Valtellina area for possible mergers, but added the issue would only be discussed after April’s shareholders’ meeting.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Fitch cut the rating of Banca Popolare di Vicenza to ‘B-’ and said it could reduce it further after a significant deposit withdrawal from the cooperative bank at the end of 2015.

DAMIANI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

RENO DE MEDICI

The company said full-year net profit rose to 9.9 million euros from 5.4 million euros a year ago.

