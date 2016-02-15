Italy - Factors to watch on February 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Zanetti said in an interview with Monday’s Il Messaggero that “small adjustments” to this year’s budget could be necessary after the Italian economy expanded less than expected in 2015.

COMPANIES

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday it still considers Hitachi’s revised offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS too low and does not plan to tender its stake.

LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear group could be interested in German group Carl Zeiss, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday citing rumours. The paper also said Francesco Milleri may be appointed deputy chairman with executive powers.

BANCA CARIGE

Top shareholder Malacalza Investimenti said on Friday it would present a list for the complete renewal of the bank’s board of directors at the next shareholder meeting as Carige needs “strong sign of discontinuity.”

EU BANKING RULES

The president of the Italian Banking Association, Antonio Patuelli, told la Repubblica newspaper on Sunday that new EU rules on the so-called bail-in of bank creditors are “unjust” and should be suspended immediately.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Italian government faces criticism over plans to reform non-profit banking cooperatives (BCCs), several newspapers reported at the weekend. The reform calls for the creation of a single joint-stock parent company, but the bigger BCCs can maintain their independence paying a 20 percent tax on assets. Some BCCs say the move is unconstitutional. Political left bemoan unravelling of decades-old co-ops.

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting on preliminary results and offers for tower uit INWIT.

PIRELLI

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting to appoint board members and extraordinary one on mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary stock, adoption of new statute and to approve merger with parent company Marco Polo Industrial Holding SpA (1000 GMT); saving shareholders’ meeting (1100 GMT).

EDISON

Board meeting on FY results.

(*) BENETTON GROUP

CorrierEconomia on Monday cited CEO Marco Airoldi as saying the clothing retailer did not rule out a new bourse listing though it would not happen before next year.

