Italy - Factors to watch on February 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA (*) The group on Tuesday reported a 20 percent drop in its 2015 core earnings, hit by 1.08 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of one-off charges and further deterioration in its key Brazilian market.

Telecom Italia also said on Tuesday it plans to step up investments in faster fixed and mobile networks over the next three years in its home market in Italy where it sees core earnings returning to growth from 2017.

The group presents preliminary FY results and plan update in London (1530 GMT), followed by a press conference.

EU antitrust regulators have flagged concerns about possible price hikes if CK Hutchison Holdings’ Italian unit merges with a Vimpelcom unit, cutting Italy’s mobile network operators from four to three.

CARIGE

Top shareholder Malacalza Investiemtni could propose Giampiero Maioli, current CEO of Cariparma, as the new CEO for the Genoa-based bank, Corriere della Sera said. Malacalza must submit its slate of candidates for Carige’s board by March 4.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank’s private banking division, Fideuram, has stepped forward to make a proposal to buy Banca Intermobiliare, which is being sold by Veneto Banca, according to MF.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

European car sales rose 6.3 percent to 1,093,565 vehicles in January, industry data showed on Tuesday, even as Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen saw registrations of VW-branded cars fall 4 percent in the wake of a diesel emissions scandal. FCA’s car sales rose 14.5 percent.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank could be rescued by a group of Tuscan cooperative lenders, according to Corriere della Sera.

(*) LUXOTTICA

Francesco Milleri could be appointed deputy executive chairman, Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday, adding the issue could be discussed at a board meeting scheduled for March 1 and due to approve 2015 results.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster’s advertising revenues in Italy rose by just over 2 percent in January, Giuliano Adreani, head of the Publitalia unit said on the sidelines of a presentation in Milan.

UNICREDIT

Buyback of subordinated bonds ends.

A2A

The utility said it would start a share buyback on Feb. 16, adding that the maximum number of stock that can be bought under the programme was set at 1 percent of share capital, corresponding to around 33 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

Italian prosecutors investigating Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco over the collapse and sale of Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPS) have asked for the case to be shelved, a lawyer representing the complainants said.

ANSALDO STS

UBS raised its stake in Ansaldo STS to 6.2 percent on Feb. 8 from 5.6 percent, according to a filing by market regulator Consob.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Costruttori has bought shares in Salini Impregilo, raising its stake in the builder to 63.51 percent and to 63.71 percent of the share capital with voting rights.

INTEK GROUP

Saving shareholders’ meeting (0930 GMT).

TISCALI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

ILVA

Some 19 companies have been admitted to the second phase of the bidding process for Italy’s Ilva steel plant, the state-controlled firm said in a statement on Monday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................