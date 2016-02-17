Italy - Factors to watch on February 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Milan, banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting with market regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

The bank is in talks with private equity funds interested in buying its leasing business, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the plan to sell the unit is at a preliminary stage. (*) FINMECCANICA

The defence group has received an order by TPG Aeronautik Sdn Bhd of Malaysia for two helicopters AgustaWestland AW189, Finmeccanica said on Wednesday.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE MILANO

The two cooperative banks will likely hold board meetings to decide on a planned tie-up on Feb. 28, a week later than previously expected, Il Messaggero and MF reported.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The authority of Panama Canal has approved the reinforcements to the new locks, MF reported.

(*) FERRARI NV

Soros Fund Management cut its stake in eBay Inc and took a 850,000 share stake in Ferrari NV, the company said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia’s CFO Piergiorgio Peluso said on Tuesday no dividend was being considered for this year.

Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said on Tuesday the plan to convert savings shares into ordinary stock was not on the agenda right now.

Patuano said there was no shareholder pressure from Vivendi, and that they were working together on an ambitious investment plan.

The CEO sees progress on the INWIT stake sale in 4-6 weeks.

The CEO of TIM Brasil said labour costs were important, there is no target on job cuts.

Telecom Italia CEO said talks with CDP over Metroweb were ongoing.

He said no discussions were ongoing at present between Brazil unit and Oi.

Telecom Italia said in a slide it was targeting early voluntary redundancies for around 3,300 workers in Italy and aimed to cut an additional 250 staff as it seeks to cut costs.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

Prospective buyers for four rescued banks are invited to present detailed expressions of interest by Friday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Top executives of more than 50 European banks will attend a workshop in Frankfurt on Feb. 23 to discuss with European Central Bank and European Banking Authority officials a new round of health checks for the sector, Il Messaggero reported. (*) ENI

The oil and gas group has won with British Petroleum a concession to explore Ireland’s Porcupine area, MF reported.

TERNA

Presents 2016-2019 strategic plan (1330 GMT), followed by news conference (1530 GMT).

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

The unlisted cooperative bank said on Tuesday an overallotment option as well as incentive and reward mechanisms granting investors new shares brought the maximum overall amount of a planned cash call to 1.763 billion euros from up to 1.5 billion euros previously.

The bank has set the share price for shareholders who opt out of a planned transformation of the lender into a joint stock company at 6.3 euros a share, compared with the latest price of 48 euros a share approved in April by shareholders.

Current shareholders, mostly retail clients, will be allowed to buy only up to 45 percent of the share issue with another 50 percent reserved to institutional investors.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................